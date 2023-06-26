TKO against Chito Vera, tailor-made fights and more: Aljamain Sterling rips apart Sean O'Malley's resume, promises he's going to 'fail'

UFC bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling is not too impressed with his upcoming opponent Sean O'Malley's resume.

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley will lock horns at UFC 292 on August 19 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Ahead of the encounter, 'Funk Master' broke down O'Malley's UFC resume in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

Questioning the credibility of O'Malley's run, Sterling highlighted that many of the fighters whom the 28-year-old had defeated, like Andre Soukhamthath and Kris Moutinho, who were no longer a part of the multi-billion dollar promotion.

Sterling claimed that O'Malley's opponents were hand-picked by the matchmakers in order to create a star in 'Suga'. 'Funk Master' added that upon being presented with a real challenge in the form of Marlon Vera, O'Malley came up short and lost the fight via first-round TKO.

According to Sterling, the 26-year-old did not deserve the title shot and will end up on the losing side come UFC 292.

"We are not the same. I've cut my teeth in this sport and in this division... I got the resume," said Aljamain Sterling. "So, I don't think Sean deserves the spot but [it] doesn't matter. I learned a very good quote from somebody, 'It's not about what you deserve. It's about what you can negotiate and somehow, this man was able to negotiate himself into a title shot and now he's here. So, you got myself, you got Merab [Dvalishvili], you got Umar, he's got some real tough challenges ahead of him and he's gonna fail his very first test come August 19."

Michael Bisping weighs in on Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has chimed in on the upcoming bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley at UFC 292.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping called the fight 'interesting' and claimed Sean O'Malley to be a better striker than Aljamain Sterling. 'The Count' also praised the 28-year-old's jiu-jitsu skills and said that 'Suga' could emerge victorious if he managed to keep the contest a striking affair.

"Sean is much taller, he's much longer, and I'll just say [that] he's probably, technically a better striker,"said Bisping. "If O'Malley can keep the fight on the feet, then I fancy him to win... I don't think he's got the wrestling to compete but he has the anti-wrestling and he's got fantastic jiu-jitsu as well. It's a very, very interesting fight."

