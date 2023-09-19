TKO stock price: How is the newly-merged WWE-UFC company TKO Group performing on the stock market?

TKO Group Holdings is the result of a corporate merger that hardly anyone could have predicted even just a year ago. With it, the UFC and WWE have come together under the flag of a new media conglomerate that aims to dominate the mixed martial arts and professional wrestling industries.

With the UFC's enterprise value being $12.1 billion and WWE's value at $9.3 billion, TKO has a combined enterprise value of $21.4 billion. This comes as no surprise, given that its foundation consists of the largest and most powerful MMA and pro-wrestling organizations. But what of its stock market value?

According to both FinanceYahoo.com and Nasdaq.com, TKO's real-time stock price is currently $104.76. This, however, is subject to change. The conglomerate looks to capitalize on the buzz generated from the merger, with UFC senior executive vice president and COO Lawrence Epstein touching on the subject.

Epstein expressed a desire to turn every WWE fan into a UFC fan and vice versa. He specifically outlined a desire for the UFC and WWE to host major pay-per-view events on the same weekend in the same city. Unfortunately, his suggestion was shot down by former UFC president and newly minted UFC CEO Dana White.

White described the idea in less than favorable terms, as he remains adamant about keeping the UFC and WWE as separate as possible, despite both organizations now falling under the TKO banner. As things currently stand, there is no plan in place for any crossover events.

What are the new positions at TKO Group Holdings?

With TKO's emergence as the preeminent giant in both MMA and pro-wrestling, there's been a reshuffling of corporate positions in both the UFC and WWE. Vince McMahon now serves as the executive chairman of the media conglomerate, while Ari Emmanual acts as its CEO.

Meanwhile, Dana White has been given the title of CEO in the UFC, but his role is functionally the same as his previous position as president of the promotion. Due to the superior corporate position Vince McMahon holds over Dana White, the new TKO executive chairman is technically White's boss.