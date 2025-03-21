TNT Sports reportedly gunning for UFC broadcast deal after losing NBA

The UFC and TNT Sports could strengthen their existing media relationship with a possible broadcast deal. This comes in the wake of TNT Sports losing its broadcasting rights to the NBA, ending a 34-year-long partnership. Now, TNT Sports CEO Luis Silberwasser has expressed a deeper interest in MMA.

Ad

Silberwasser said as much during a recent episode of The Varsity podcast. He touched on numerous topics, including which sports he may pursue to replace the NBA. It's down to MMA and motoracing, specifically the UFC and Formula One, both of which he'd love to have the streaming rights to.

"We like both, I think they are in conversations with their current partners. But we like both, we know combat sports is an area we don't have, and AEW is not combat sports, it's a hybrid between entertainment and sports, so we don't consider that a 100% sport. So, combat sports is something, like, UFC is a fantastic property and it is something that has piqued our interest, and the other one Formula One as well."

Ad

Trending

Check out Luis Silberwasser detailing his sports interest (16:20):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Both are sports juggernauts, especially the UFC, which has near-complete control of the MMA market. While there are other alternatives, they are devoid of star power for the most part, and have drawn criticism for an inability to generate enough money or even a compelling product.

This was the criticism that Josh Thomson had made of the PFL. While it later drew disagreement from former Bellator lightweight title challenger Paul Hughes, it is a point that has been raised several times.

Ad

The UFC has ready-made stars that TNT Sports could use

While the Conor McGregor era is likely over, with the Irishman expressing little serious interest in returning to the octagon, other candidates have emerged as potential stars. Alex Pereira was arguably the biggest star in the promotion before his recent light heavyweight title loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Expand Tweet

However, there is the multi-lingual and undefeated Ilia Topuria, who even Megan Olivi believes has enough star potential to carry the promotion. Other candidates are lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, due to his large fan following on social media and Khamzat Chimaev, provided he can win middleweight gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.