“To be able to kick like him” – Superbon says his insane kicks stemmed from being on the receiving end of a Buakaw cracker

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is now ready to make history as he challenges reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superbon collected four wins from his five ONE Championship fights, and one of his signature offensive attacks in his arsenal is his roundhouse kick. This kick also skyrocketed his popularity after landing it perfectly against kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan in October 2021 at ONE: First Strike and becoming the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

This incredible technique was acquired by the 33-year-old Thai superstar from another legend, Buakaw, as he was often the recipient of it. He shared that he emulated this move, as he shared in a recent interview with ONE Championship.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative said:

“It comes from my training experience. I originally got kicked by Buakaw in a kickboxing fight. It was a very beautiful kick. I use my body to remember his kicks. And try to practice to be able to kick like him.”

Because of this kick, he scored two knockout wins in the world’s largest martial arts organization and masterfully defeated the other two by decision.

Superbon wants to use this kick to make history at ONE Friday Fights 46

Superbon may have this beautiful kick that he has in his arsenal, but his upcoming opponent, Tawanchai, has an equally impressive kick of his own, which helped him finish five of his eight opponents in ONE Championship.

If Superbon manages to land it perfectly and cleanly, he will be the newest member of the elite athletes in ONE Championship to win two world titles in two different sports. The latest athlete to do it was Jonathan Haggerty who holds the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.