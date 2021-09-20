"To be continued..." - Tyron Woodley hints at a rematch against Jake Paul in social media post

Tyron Woodley is adamant in seeking a rematch with Jake Paul. 'The Chosen One' hasn't backed down as he continues to desperately hint towards a rematch after Jake Paul defeated him on August 29.

The former UFC welterweight champion took to Instagram to post a picture of the concluded fight between him and Paul and wrote:

"But God! To be continued........."

After the fight ended via a split decision in favor of Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley immediately came up to Paul in the ring, asking for a rematch. In a post-fight interview, Woodley asserted that the duo had to face each other in an immediate rematch. 'T-Wood' also disputed the decision of the fight, and believed that his hand should've been raised after the final bell.

Watch their post-fight interview, below:

Dan Hardy slammed Tyron Woodley for asking for a rematch against Jake Paul

Former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy went hard on Tyron Woodley for his performance and post-fight antics. The Englishman, who is now a renowned MMA analyst, explained why he was irritated by Tyron Woodley's desire for a rematch. He also refuted the 39-year-old's reasoning for requesting a rematch against a YouTuber.

'The Outlaw', on Submission Radio, said:

"That just looks weak, it looks to weak to me. And it wastes people's money. And I love all these weird and wonderful fights, but that's when it runs out of steam, like, that's when the fire burns out. Like, people tune in and they see that sh*t-show and they go, 'Oh, I won't [buy the pay-per-view] next time because I'll expect the same thing.'"

Watch Dan Hardy's full take on Tyron Woodley and his performance against Jake Paul, below:

Submission Radio @SubmissionRadio



"Shut the fuck up and sit down and go and find something else to do"



🎥: @danhardymma says “sack of shit" Tyron Woodley can get it; Felt "annoyed" by Woodley "embarrassing" himself in Jake Paul performance:"Shut the fuck up and sit down and go and find something else to do"🎥: youtu.be/q1G9baz7hZs .@danhardymma says “sack of shit" Tyron Woodley can get it; Felt "annoyed" by Woodley "embarrassing" himself in Jake Paul performance:



"Shut the fuck up and sit down and go and find something else to do"



🎥: youtu.be/q1G9baz7hZs https://t.co/xIm8GKtY3y

While he labeled Tyron Woodley's efforts "embarrassing," Dan Hardy also suggested that he'd consider fighting Woodley in the near future.

Watch his full appearance on Submission Radio on YouTube, below:

Also Read

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by Jack Cunningham