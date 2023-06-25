"To fall back so far because a damn s*x pill" - When an erectile dysfunction drug caused Jon Jones to miss out on huge Daniel Cormier fight

Back in 2016, Jon Jones was set to face Daniel Cormier at UFC 200 in an attempt to reclaim his light heavyweight title. However, he tested positive for a banned substance and was pulled from the fight as a result of it.

'Bones' ended up being suspended by the USADA for a year and it was revealed that an off-brand erectile dysfunction pill he took was tainted with anti-estrogen substances, which caused the positive drug test.

Speaking about the same during an interview with FOX Sports back in 2017, Jon Jones had this to say:

"I did a lot of work to get back to UFC 200. A lot of cleaning up my life and my circle and just a lot of work. To fall back so far because a damn s*x pill and to have people kind of assume that your life isn't together, it was very hurtful. It was very hurtful that people saw me as this guy who was just fu*ked up."

He further added:

"If I hadn't have taken that s*x pill, I would be looked at as I would be the champion again currently. The belt would be right here. I would have won at UFC 200 and people would have already been saying 'wow, it's so great to see the way Jon has turned his life around and he's doing the right things and he's becoming a man in front of our eyes'."

Jon Jones offers to train Mark Zuckerberg in his potential MMA fight against Elon Musk

The internet has been taken by storm over the past week tech giants Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk teasing a potential MMA fight. This started after Musk proposed a cage fight against Zuckerberg while responding to a fan who warned him about Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu skills. The Meta CEO seemingly accepted the idea, and rumors of a fight between them started to rise.

Reacting to the same, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones took to Twitter to offer his helping hand in training Mark Zuckerberg. While claiming to be "Team Zuck", 'Bones' had this to say:

"You already know I am Team Zuck…. Let me know if you need a training partner!"

Take a look at Jones' tweet below:

