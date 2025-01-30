"To inspire and create a legacy" - Ellis Badr Barboza on what he wants to achieve when all is said and done

For Ellis Badr Barboza, fighting is more than just a professional career that he does for a living because he is doing it for legacy and to inspire the next generation of fighters.

This is precisely what he said when asked by the Fightlore Official YouTube channel during his latest appearance on the channel.

According to Barboza, it is something that he plans to build on by saying:

"Fighting for me, it is all about legacy. I have a passion for Muay Thai, but it's more than that. I like to inspire the next generation. I like to show that people that come from nothing like me that you can find something you like, work hard, and you can become something. So that's the main thing for me. To inspire and create a legacy coming from nothing and building something."

Watch Ellis Badr Barboza's full interview here:

The former WBC European Muay Thai champion will challenge reigning two-sport strawweight world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai for his Muay Thai crown on Feb. 7 in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 28 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This will be his first championship match under the world's largest martial arts organization and he looks to fully capitalize on it.

Ellis Badr Barboza promises to be at his peak form when he faces Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 28.

The British striker vows to go all in for his championship battle with the Thai superstar because he knows how legendary Prajanchai is, given the fact that he's a multiple-time world champion.

Ellis Badr Barboza claimed that he will on his optimal physical condition on fight night to assure an exciting fight with Prajanchai, by saying:

"Prajanchai is like a legend of the sport, you know. So I have to make sure my body is strong and ready. I can't relax so to speak. And I'm ready for anything that can happen in the fight."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

