Khamzat Chimaev describes his fighting technique as "to kill, bro"

Khamzat Chimaev has stressed that his fighting technique is only about killing his rivals.

Chimaev has finished all 10 opponents he has faced so far in his professional mixed martial arts career. He last fought Li Jingliang at UFC 267 on Fight Island in October.

'Borz' was returning to the octagon after spending more than a year on the sidelines. That didn't stop him from absolutely dominating Jingliang and submitting him with a rear-naked choke in the first round.

During a recent conversation with the Russian YouTube channel Hustle MMA, Khamzat Chimaev spoke about his brother's advice on technique.

"Technique in what sense? ... To kill, bro, that is my technique! To break my opponent. Like my brother said at my first amateur fight. I go into the cage, look around and say in Chechen, 'He is a dead man.' My plan is purely to kill the other guy... It was a quick fight [the debut]. I threw two punches, he fell and I choked him out. And the same approach to kill has stuck with me."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev speak about his technique, possible future fights and more below:

Chimaev is also a freestyle wrestler. He was last seen in action against UFC middleweight contender Jack Hermansson at Bulldog Fight Night 9 in Gothenburg. The 27-year-old Swedish star won the bout.

Khamzat Chimaev has called out Colby Covington amid rumors of a Gilbert Burns fight next year

Khamzat Chimaev is without an opponent in the UFC right now. Several MMA fans and pundits believe he will be booked with a top-five welterweight contender next.

UFC president Dana White has spoken about a possible Nate Diaz encounter for Chimaev. However, he's been calling out a lot of fighters across weight classes from the past to present on Twitter.

The most recent message was to No.1-ranked Colby Covington, who has also been throwing insults his way.

"Call the cops. I am coming for you @ColbyCovMMA."

Earlier this month, several news outlets reported that Gilbert Burns is set to be Chimaev's next opponent. The UFC, however, is yet to confirm the booking.

