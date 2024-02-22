"To be part of this giant" – Zuhayr Al-Qahtani says it’s "a dream come true" to fight for ONE Championship at ONE 166: Qatar

Saudi Arabian boxer Zuhayr Al-Qahtani considers competing in ONE Championship a dream come true, just as he looks forward to taking his career to a whole new level in the world's largest martial arts organization.

‘The Arabian Warrior’ will be making his promotional debut at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1, taking on veteran Muay Thai fighter Mehdi Zatout in a catchweight (147 pounds) boxing showdown.

It is part of the landmark event happening at the Lusail Sports Arena and airing live free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani, 34, spoke about his excitement over finally landing a match in ONE, saying:

“It is a dream come true. I needed to be part of this giant. Being part of ONE can revolutionize my whole life and my whole future. It can bring me closer to goals that need to be done. This fight will be just the start, the stepping stone to something bigger.”

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani currently holds a 9-0 pro boxing record and seeks to keep it unblemished at ONE 166.

Meanwhile, Zatout, 40 returns to ONE action since last competing in October 2022, where he won by first-round TKO over American Asa Ten Pow.

ONE 166 is the first-ever live on-ground event of ONE Championship in Qatar.

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani considers ONE 166 a huge development in the martial arts scene in Qatar

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani is pumped to be part of ONE 166: Qatar on March 1, seeing it as a historic moment and huge development in the martial scene in the Middle Eastern country.

ONE 166 marks the first live on-ground event of ONE Championship in Qatar, part of the promotion’s push to bring its world-class action to more people in different parts of the world.

Boxer Al-Qahtani will make promotional debut there, mixing it up against Muay Thai champion Mehdi Zatout in a catchweight boxing showdown.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Saudi Arabian fighter talked about the significance of ONE 166 to the growth of martial arts in Qatar and nearby areas.

He said:

“It’s a historic moment. There’s no other way to describe it. First of all, I’d like to say a massive thank you to ONE Championship. They have done something so amazing by creating the first big martial arts event in Qatar.”

ONE 166: Qatar is headlined by the all-champion clash between ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder and challenger Anatoly Malykhin.