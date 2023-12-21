"To say I’m proud doesn’t justify" - When Telli Swift got emotional after Deontay Wilder unveiled own statue

In May 2022, heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder was honored with a statue in his hometown of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Wilder's partner Telli Swift then proceeded to upload a post on Instagram, sharing her thoughts on the statue.

Swift posted pictures of her and Wilder with the statue and penned an emotional note in the caption. The 36-year-old shared how she was proud of 'The Bronze Bomber' for the achievement and expressed her affection toward him.

"To say I’m proud doesn’t justify the amount of hard work, dedication, sacrifice, blood, sweat, and tears you’ve put into this sport, your career, and what you’ve built and continue to build for the kids and myself. This is legendary, for not just our family, their families, and the many generations to come, but for the culture, for the community, and for the people... You got you a statue baby & you still here!! I’m so happy you continue to get all your blessings and flowers!! You deserve it!! We love you!! BOXING IS YOURS to TAKE!!" wrote Telli Swift.

Deontay Wilder has had an impressive boxing career. The 38-year-old has competed in 46 professional fights and has been victorious in 43 of them. Another impressive thing to note is that 42 out of Wilder's 43 victories have come via knockout.

Wilder is currently set to go toe-to-toe against Joseph Parker in a heavyweight clash. The fight will take place on December 23 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A clash between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin will also take place on the same card.

If both Wilder and Joshua emerge victorious in their respective fights, the two are expected to share the boxing ring in their next fight.

How long have Deontay Wilder and Telli Swift been together?

Deontay Wilder and Telli Swift first met in 2015 and then proceeded to date each other. The couple got engaged in 2018 and have a daughter named Kaorii Lee Wilder.

Swift is an entrepreneur, fashion designer, reality TV star, and model. The 36-year-old was popular for her appearance on the reality TV show WAGS Atlanta. 'The Bronze Bomber' also featured on the show.

Check out a clip of their interaction on the show below: