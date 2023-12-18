"Today was a very special day" - Charles Oliveira pens emotional response upon receiving Muay Thai certification from team Chute Boxe

Charles Oliveira, who trains out of Chute Boxe in Curitiba, Brazil, recently received a Muay Thai certification and took to social media to pen an emotional response.

Oliveira, who was one among many others who received a certificate, took to Instagram and wrote (translated from Brazilian Portuguese):

"Today was a very special day, national meeting day of black and after hard work I became @chuteboxeoficial level of muay thai, only gratitude to everyone who believed in my work 💪👊🏼💪"

Check out Charles Oliveira's post here:

'Do Bronx' is known to be an aggressive and dynamic striker who walks his opponents down behind his Muay Thai guard. While not known for his defensive prowess, Oliveira has had great success with this approach.

Given his outstanding ground game, he doesn't fear being taken down, so is often seen being the aggressor in his fights. Prior to his loss to Islam Makhachev, Oliveira had great success employing such a strategy against Michael Chandler, against whom he captured the then-vacant lightweight strap, and subsequently versus Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Now, it looks like Charles Oliveira has levelled up his striking game, making his next fight one fans will not want to miss.

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev rematch in doubt, Makhachev names his preferred opponent

Charles Oliveira was initially set to rematch Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound strap at UFC 294, but he was forced to withdraw just a few days from the fight due to an injury he sustained during a sparring session.

He was then replaced by Alexander Volkanovski, who lost to Makhachev via a decisive first-round knockout. Since then, many have suggested that the Oliveira rematch is next for Makhachev, but the lightweight champion has stated that he would prefer to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 299 in Miami.

Expand Tweet

While Oliveira holds a win over Gaethje, 'The Highlight' would be a fresh matchup for Makhachev. In their first bout, Makhachev was dominant and beat Oliveira via submission, making a huge statement in the process, as Makhachev submitted the man with the most submission wins in UFC history.

As things stand, it's unclear who Makhachev will face next. And whether 'Do Bronx' is still the frontrunner or not also has some uncertainty surrounding it.