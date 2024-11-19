Tom Aspinall claims Jon Jones' "biggest advantage" against other opponents will be of no use against him: "I'm a massive, massive question mark"

Tom Aspinall appears to be confident about his prospects against Jon Jones. Aspinall recently stated that Jones' strategy will not work against him since he has established himself as a dominant force in the heavyweight division.

Aspinall's next MMA outing is expected to be a title unification bout versus Jones, who has been denying the Brit for a title fight against former champion Stipe Miocic. 'Bones' has repeatedly hinted at retirement or a super fight with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, frustrating MMA fans who want Jones to face the interim champion.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Aspinall discussed his chances against Jones. The 31-year-old emphasized the two-division champion's strategy of reviewing his opponents' fight tapes to analyze their fighting styles.

Trending

Aspinall, famed for his incredible knockout power, issued a harsh warning to Jones, claiming that there is no footage of him other than his opening-round knockouts. He said:

''I'm saying this as a fan of Jon Jones, one of Jon Jones' biggest advantages that he has over everybody and he says this on multiple interviews for multiple years is that he's a tape studier, as am I a massive tape studier...he loves to study opponents like this, he has no chance of doing that with me because my average fight time is the shortest in UFC history at 2 minutes, two seconds over 10 fights, and that's something that keeps him up at night that will keep him up at night for sure I am a massive, massive question mark for him.''

Aspinall added:

''Over a lot of years, I've got next to nothing, next to no footage of me is out there of me doing anything apart from bouncing people's heads off the canvas and he has no idea what to prepare for.''

Check out more reactions below (23:32):

Tom Aspinall talks about Jon Jones' demand for a large sum of money to face him

After successfully defending his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, Jon Jones stated that he would like to meet with the UFC executives for a potential Tom Aspinall fight and expressed his desire to get fairly compensated if he were to face Aspinall.

When asked about Jones' remarks during the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Aspinall responded, saying:

''I think it's looking positive. It's looking very positive and I think that the people want it really bad, the people are thirsty for it.'' [19:49]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback