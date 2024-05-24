Tom Aspinall explains why Curtis Blaydes "is a bit of a lose-lose fight"

Tom Aspinall is set to make his return to the octagon when he defends his interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event of UFC 304. The No.1-ranked heavyweight recently revealed that he believes the matchup is a lose-lose fight for him.

Speaking to Oscar Willis of The Mac Life, the interim heavyweight champion stated:

"There’s unfinished business there, evidently. Curtis is - I’ve said this all along. I said this before we last fought, which is over two years ago now. I believe that Curtis is the toughest matchup in the division for me stylistically. This is no disrespect to Curtis - it’s a bit of a lose-lose fight in the fact that he’s not that popular, is what I’m saying. He’s not that popular."

He continued:

"The guys that you want to fight are the guys who stylistically you match up well with, and they’re really popular. They’re the guys you want to fight, and Curtis is kind of the opposite of that. I’m not saying anything bad about Curtis or anything, but he’s not the most popular guy ever, and he’s really good. I’m looking forward to it, though. None of that really makes a difference to me. I am preparing now 100 percent for Curtis."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments on facing Curtis Blaydes below (starting at the 6:09 mark):

The two previously clashed in the main event of UFC Fight Night 208. Blaydes won the bout via first-round TKO. However, the fight lasted just 15 seconds as Aspinall tore his MCL and meniscus while also suffering damage to his ACL.

Tom Aspinall accuses Jon Jones of playing games

Tom Aspinall had been angling for an undisputed heavyweight title opportunity against Jon Jones. Instead, 'Bones' will continue with his previously planned title defense against Stipe Miocic, with the bout rumored to take place at UFC 309 in November.

Speaking on his self-titled YouTube channel, the interim heavyweight champion stated:

"Well, I've made it pretty clear that I want to fight Jones. I'm not going to go out my - I'm not going to start acting like someone that I'm not. Do you know what I mean? I spoke to Jon Jones online, I spoke to Jon Jones privately, I spoke to Jon Jones personally, publicly. There's not a lot more that I can do. Jon Jones is playing games. He doesn't want the fight."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments on facing Jon Jones below:

Aspinall added that he will not act out of character to get views or attention. Jones and Miocic had been set to clash prior to the No.1-ranked heavyweight capturing the interim title. 'Bones', however, tore the tendon that connects the pectoral muscle to the bone.

Both fighters, as well as UFC president Dana White, have noted that the bout will continue as planned when the heavyweight champion recovers.