Tom Aspinall explains preferring Abu Dhabi over Las Vegas for his fights ahead of UFC 321 clash against Ciryl Gane

Tom Aspinall recently explained his choice of fighting in Abu Dhabi rather than Las Vegas prior to his upcoming fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. The Brit cited the lengthy travel from the U.K. to Nevada as a key factor behind his decision.Aspinall was promoted from interim champion to undisputed heavyweight kingpin status after Jon Jones announced his retirement in June. He is now set to make his first title defense as the reigning champion against Gane in the main event of UFC 321. The eleventh pay-per-card of the year will take place on Oct. 25 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Aspinall explained his preference for Abu Dhabi over Las Vegas, noting that it’s far more feasible for fight fans from around the world to travel to the Middle East than to the United States:''Absolutely love Vegas as you know, the problem with Vegas is it is so far away from the UK. We're talking like 16 minimum hours traveling, plus an eight hour time difference. So that means you've got to leave home to at least weeks before plus American taxes on top of it like I would rather fight in Abu Dhabi, which is much closer, much less travel time, three hours difference from the UK, the taxes are a lot lower. I fought in Vegas a times as well, but I fought in Abu Dhabi a few times. And yeah, it's just a lot more accessible for myself, my opponent and European fans, which is great.''Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (via Jed I. Goodman X post):Aspinall is coming off a three-fight win streak, the most recent being a successful defense of his then-interim belt at UFC 304 last year, when he secured an opening-round knockout victory over Curtis Blaydes in a rematch.Tom Aspinall discusses a potential fight with Jon Jones at UFC White HouseDonald Trump is planning to host a UFC event at the White House on July 4 next year to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. Jon Jones, who ended his MMA career earlier this year, is interested in fighting on the card.In the aforementioned conversation with Ariel Helwani, Tom Aspinall ruled out facing Jones in a potential heavyweight clash:''I’m not interested, and the world shouldn’t be interested either, because what’s the point? It’s false hope...It would be a cool experience, but I feel like the Americans should get the shot at The White House. I’m not American, Trump and the political stance in America doesn’t bother me at all.'' [2:36:11]