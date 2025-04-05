  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Tom Aspinall gets brutally honest about fight that helped him overcome the UFC jitters

Tom Aspinall gets brutally honest about fight that helped him overcome the UFC jitters

By Safeer M S
Modified Apr 05, 2025 12:40 GMT
Tom Aspinall opens up about the UFC fight that eased his nerves
Tom Aspinall opens up on UFC jitters. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently revealed that he got past the UFC jitters after his fight against Alexander Volkov. Aspinall fought Volkov in the main event of UFC London in 2022 and won comfortably with a first-round armbar submission.

Ad

The 31-year-old shared his thoughts on the infamous UFC jitters in a recent interview with Adam Catteral, saying:

"There's a thing about like UFC jitters and performing. We have a thing for anyone who doesn't know, people call it like UFC jitters. Like when you go from a regional show, then fighting in the big show, people don't tend to perform as well."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The UFC interim champion mentioned that he had seen several fighters, who performed well in Cage Warriors and other regional promotions, falter at the biggest stage. Aspinall believes that it was due to their mentality and shared how he overcame it.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think maybe for me, my Volkov fight, because when I fought Volkov, he was ranked in the top five, and I was ranked, just about broke the top 15. As soon as I beat someone in the top five, I was like, 'You know what? I can be UFC champion.'"
Ad

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (9:50):

youtube-cover
Ad

Tom Aspinall discloses his number one priority

UFC interim champion Tom Aspinall knows that his status as champion comes with lucrative opportunities outside the octagon. However, that doesn't mean his priorities have changed over the years.

In his recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Aspinall had this to say about his goal for the remainder of his career.

"When you start getting big in MMA, and when I say big, I mean popular and winning titles and stuff like that, other opportunities do come, of course. Lucrative ones, where you can make money, become more popular, and do all this stuff. Now, for me, that's good, but also, I'm trying to be the freaking best ever, so that comes first before anything."
Ad

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (41:49):

youtube-cover
About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी