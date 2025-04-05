Tom Aspinall gets brutally honest about fight that helped him overcome the UFC jitters

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently revealed that he got past the UFC jitters after his fight against Alexander Volkov. Aspinall fought Volkov in the main event of UFC London in 2022 and won comfortably with a first-round armbar submission.

Ad

The 31-year-old shared his thoughts on the infamous UFC jitters in a recent interview with Adam Catteral, saying:

"There's a thing about like UFC jitters and performing. We have a thing for anyone who doesn't know, people call it like UFC jitters. Like when you go from a regional show, then fighting in the big show, people don't tend to perform as well."

Ad

Trending

The UFC interim champion mentioned that he had seen several fighters, who performed well in Cage Warriors and other regional promotions, falter at the biggest stage. Aspinall believes that it was due to their mentality and shared how he overcame it.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think maybe for me, my Volkov fight, because when I fought Volkov, he was ranked in the top five, and I was ranked, just about broke the top 15. As soon as I beat someone in the top five, I was like, 'You know what? I can be UFC champion.'"

Ad

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (9:50):

Ad

Tom Aspinall discloses his number one priority

UFC interim champion Tom Aspinall knows that his status as champion comes with lucrative opportunities outside the octagon. However, that doesn't mean his priorities have changed over the years.

In his recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Aspinall had this to say about his goal for the remainder of his career.

"When you start getting big in MMA, and when I say big, I mean popular and winning titles and stuff like that, other opportunities do come, of course. Lucrative ones, where you can make money, become more popular, and do all this stuff. Now, for me, that's good, but also, I'm trying to be the freaking best ever, so that comes first before anything."

Ad

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (41:49):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.