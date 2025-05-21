Tom Aspinall gets honest about Jon Jones seemingly avoiding him, outlines one reason for title unification delay: "I think he knows it"

Tom Aspinall gave his take on Jon Jones avoiding a potential matchup against him. Aspinall was optimistic about his chances against Jones and expressed his desire to become the undisputed champion of the world.

Jones has consistently rejected Aspinall's calls for a heavyweight title unification bout as he believes the British fighter won't make any significant contribution to his legacy. However, if 'Bones' were to take on Aspinall, he would need a massive fight purse and six months of training.

In a recent appearance on Demetrious Johnson's podcast MightyCast, Aspinall was asked if money kept them from fighting or if the American was afraid of the interim champion. While the 32-year-old did not address the financial situation, he expressed confidence in defeating Jones, saying:

''I can't say about the money stuff, I'm not sure I can say that on camera but I think I'm a bad matchup for him, to be honest, and he knows it. I honestly can see Jon’s point of view. I get it. I get it. It’s just about the title for me. I just want the title, that’s it. Nothing else really matters. So I get it completely, get his point of view, get what everybody’s saying, completely understand. I just want to prove I’m the best, that’s all.”

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (via Red Corner MMA's X post):

While many in the MMA community are frustrated with Jones' antics, UFC CEO Dana White is confident about the Jones vs. Aspinall fight taking place this year.

Tom Aspinall says waiting for the Jon Jones fight took a toll on him

Tom Aspinall called out Jon Jones after his interim title defense against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, however, Jones ignored Aspinall and went on to defend his heavyweight throne against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, earning a third-round knockout victory.

In the aforementioned conversation with Demetrious Johnson, Aspinall spoke up about his long absence from competition and how it affected his mental health, saying:

''Now, I’ve been almost a year inactive with no prospects of anything apart from wait. So now it’s actually a bit more of a tricky time for me mentally than it was then...It’s kind of difficult mentally, but this is the fight against Jon Jones. The fight is another thing, this is the tricky bit where I really have to stay switched on, stay motivated, and I’m trying my best. It’s tough sometimes.”

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (58:57):

