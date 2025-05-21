  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Tom Aspinall gets honest about Jon Jones seemingly avoiding him, outlines one reason for title unification delay: "I think he knows it"

Tom Aspinall gets honest about Jon Jones seemingly avoiding him, outlines one reason for title unification delay: "I think he knows it"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified May 21, 2025 02:07 GMT
Tom Aspinall (left) is eager to fight Jon Jones (right). [Images courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial and @ufcfra on Instagram]
Tom Aspinall (left) is eager to fight Jon Jones (right). [Images courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial and @ufcfra on Instagram]

Tom Aspinall gave his take on Jon Jones avoiding a potential matchup against him. Aspinall was optimistic about his chances against Jones and expressed his desire to become the undisputed champion of the world.

Ad

Jones has consistently rejected Aspinall's calls for a heavyweight title unification bout as he believes the British fighter won't make any significant contribution to his legacy. However, if 'Bones' were to take on Aspinall, he would need a massive fight purse and six months of training.

In a recent appearance on Demetrious Johnson's podcast MightyCast, Aspinall was asked if money kept them from fighting or if the American was afraid of the interim champion. While the 32-year-old did not address the financial situation, he expressed confidence in defeating Jones, saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
''I can't say about the money stuff, I'm not sure I can say that on camera but I think I'm a bad matchup for him, to be honest, and he knows it. I honestly can see Jon’s point of view. I get it. I get it. It’s just about the title for me. I just want the title, that’s it. Nothing else really matters. So I get it completely, get his point of view, get what everybody’s saying, completely understand. I just want to prove I’m the best, that’s all.”
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (via Red Corner MMA's X post):

Ad

While many in the MMA community are frustrated with Jones' antics, UFC CEO Dana White is confident about the Jones vs. Aspinall fight taking place this year.

Tom Aspinall says waiting for the Jon Jones fight took a toll on him

Tom Aspinall called out Jon Jones after his interim title defense against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, however, Jones ignored Aspinall and went on to defend his heavyweight throne against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, earning a third-round knockout victory.

Ad

In the aforementioned conversation with Demetrious Johnson, Aspinall spoke up about his long absence from competition and how it affected his mental health, saying:

''Now, I’ve been almost a year inactive with no prospects of anything apart from wait. So now it’s actually a bit more of a tricky time for me mentally than it was then...It’s kind of difficult mentally, but this is the fight against Jon Jones. The fight is another thing, this is the tricky bit where I really have to stay switched on, stay motivated, and I’m trying my best. It’s tough sometimes.”
Ad

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (58:57):

youtube-cover
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications