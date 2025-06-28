Tom Aspinall goes scorched earth on athletes who use PEDs in combat sports: "It's disgusting"

Tom Aspinall went on a lengthy rant against athletes who take PEDs, particularly in combat sports. Aspinall explained how the usage of illegal substances by fighters can have a harmful effect on the lives of their opponents.
At UFC Baku's post-fight press conference last week, Dana White announced Aspinall as the new undisputed heavyweight champion following Jon Jones' retirement from the sport, bringing an end to the drama in the promotion's heavyweight division.
In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Aspinall didn't specifically address Jones' past PED scandals, but expressed disapproval of anyone who use steroids to improve their performance:
''If you're a sprinter, for example, you do 100 meters and you take PEDs and you win a race. You become faster than people who are not taking PEDs from that. That's okay. You cheat. You've won. They'll take your title off you or whatever. That's fine. If your job is to hurt another person, physically hurt another person, which could potentially redirect the rest of their life post-fighting, you're an absolute piece of sh*t, and you should never be able to fight again.''
Aspinall continued:
''It's like taking a gun to a knife fight... How can you look yourself in the mirror when you know that you're cheating. You could potentially damage the other person for life. It's disgusting."
Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (via Championship Rounds' X post):
Tom Aspinall is interested in facing Ciryl Gane next
New heavyweight kingpin Tom Aspinall is ready to keep the division active, with many expecting former interim champion Ciryl Gane to challenge him next.
In a recent appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Aspinall offered his thoughts on a potential title fight against Gane, as well as other top contenders.
''I’ve actually fought a lot of the top 10. One of the guys I’ve not fought is Ciryl Gane, a French guy. I was actually chasing that fight a few times before. He was ducking and diving around himself a little bit. He is due a little bit of a beating off me. I look forward to that. There’s a couple more guys down the rankings, a Brazilian guy Jailton Almeida, I’ve not fought. There’s a guy I’ve already beat called Alexander Volkov who’s doing really well for himself as well.”
Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (11:13):