Tom Aspinall goes scorched earth on athletes who use PEDs in combat sports: "It's disgusting"

Tom Aspinall went on a lengthy rant against athletes who take PEDs, particularly in combat sports. Aspinall explained how the usage of illegal substances by fighters can have a harmful effect on the lives of their opponents.

At UFC Baku's post-fight press conference last week, Dana White announced Aspinall as the new undisputed heavyweight champion following Jon Jones' retirement from the sport, bringing an end to the drama in the promotion's heavyweight division.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Aspinall didn't specifically address Jones' past PED scandals, but expressed disapproval of anyone who use steroids to improve their performance:

''If you're a sprinter, for example, you do 100 meters and you take PEDs and you win a race. You become faster than people who are not taking PEDs from that. That's okay. You cheat. You've won. They'll take your title off you or whatever. That's fine. If your job is to hurt another person, physically hurt another person, which could potentially redirect the rest of their life post-fighting, you're an absolute piece of sh*t, and you should never be able to fight again.''

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Aspinall continued:

''It's like taking a gun to a knife fight... How can you look yourself in the mirror when you know that you're cheating. You could potentially damage the other person for life. It's disgusting."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (via Championship Rounds' X post):

Expand Tweet

Tom Aspinall is interested in facing Ciryl Gane next

New heavyweight kingpin Tom Aspinall is ready to keep the division active, with many expecting former interim champion Ciryl Gane to challenge him next.

In a recent appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Aspinall offered his thoughts on a potential title fight against Gane, as well as other top contenders.

''I’ve actually fought a lot of the top 10. One of the guys I’ve not fought is Ciryl Gane, a French guy. I was actually chasing that fight a few times before. He was ducking and diving around himself a little bit. He is due a little bit of a beating off me. I look forward to that. There’s a couple more guys down the rankings, a Brazilian guy Jailton Almeida, I’ve not fought. There’s a guy I’ve already beat called Alexander Volkov who’s doing really well for himself as well.”

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (11:13):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.