"Too slow for Tom" - MMA fans erupt as Ciryl Gane teases potential title fight 

UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane has suggested that a potential title bout against Tom Aspinall for the undisputed championship could be on the horizon.

Gane has previously competed for the title on two separate occasions, first against Francis Ngannou and the second against Jon Jones; however, he came out on the losing end in both of these bouts. The Frenchman has now set his sights on a potential third crack at UFC gold.

During a recent interview with the UFC, 'Bon Gamin' revealed that his manager, Feno Lopez, has been in contact with matchmaker, Hunter Campbell, regarding a potential bout between Gane and Aspinall. Gane is currently sitting at the No.1-ranked spot in the official heavyweight rankings of the UFC and could be next in line to challenge for the belt.

Gane recently shared a post on Instagram, teasing that his upcoming fight is in the works. He wrote:

"Everything is now set in motion👊🏽💥."

Check out Ciryl Gane's post below:

The post sparked several fan reactions. One user wrote:

"Too slow for Tom."

Fan's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @ciryl_gane on Instagram]

Others commented:

"Title fight against Aspinall?"

"And new! You vs. Tom is going to be epic!"

"[Alexander] Volkov beat you, bud."

"No question in my mind, you'll beat Aspinall."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ciryl_gane on Instagram]

Jailton Almeida trashes Ciryl Gane and calls out Tom Aspinall for title showdown

Surging heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida took to social media to congratulate Tom Aspinall on becoming the undisputed champion before dismissing Ciryl Gane as a potential challenger and calling for a title shot himself.

'Malhadinho' shared a post on X, where he criticized Gane for ducking fights and reminded Aspinall that the Frenchman has already fought for the title twice—and lost both times. He went on to state that a fight between himself and Aspinall is the only one that makes sense.

Check out the post below:

