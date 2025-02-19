Tom Aspinall hypes Modestas Bukauskas ahead of UFC Seattle: "Looked unstoppable in the gym" 

Tom Aspinall has hyped up Modestas Bukauskas ahead of his UFC return. The UFC light heavyweight took on Marcin Prachnio in his most recent fight in July 2024 and is scheduled to return to the octagon at this weekend's UFC Fight Night in Seattle. He will be taking on Raffael Cerqueira on the event's preliminary card.

The 31-year-old Lithuanian-British fighter is a training partner of Aspinall's. Bukauskas has drawn inspiration from the UFC interim heavyweight champion's dedication and discipline as a fighter.

Aspinall took to his Instagram Stories and posted a picture of Bukauskas with an encouraging message as he braces up for his upcoming fight:

"This guy has looked unstoppable in the gym. Tune in this Saturday."

Screenshot courtesy: @tomaspinall official's Instagram story.

When Chael Sonnen called Jon Jones "tough" amid speculation of a potential fight against Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall has been calling for a heavyweight title showdown with Jon Jones since he won the interim belt at UFC 295. However, there has been no official announcement by the promotion.

'Bones' recently defended his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, beating him via third-round TKO. On the other hand, Aspinall is coming off an impressive first-round knockout victory over Curtis Blaydes in an interim UFC heavyweight title clash at UFC 304. Speculation around a unification fight between the pair remains a hot topic.

Jones' former rival, Chael Sonnen, discussed the possibility on his YouTube channel, praising Aspinall's fight skills and power in the division while complimenting Jones' endurance inside the octagon.

"Do you really believe Tom can beat Jon Jones? Now, the answer to that is no. I'm telling you what you think. No, you don't think that. Can he beat him? Oh, hell yeah. Do we have imperial evidence, tangible that he can beat him? Oh yeah, if you use the word 'could', 'sure.' But if you tell me that Tom can beat Jon Jones, you're telling me that Tom can stop Jon Jones. Jon Jones hasn't done anything in his career to make us believe that he is going to tap."

Sonnen continued:

"That pains me to have to compliment him like that. But that is one tough son of a bi**h period."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall below (1:26):

