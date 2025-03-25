Tom Aspinall makes feelings known on Jon Jones' reaction to 'F*ck Aspinall' chants during Dirty Boxing weigh-ins: "Looks a bit uncomfortable there"

Jon Jones made his highly anticipated return to the octagon in November as he defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title for the first time. Despite hinting at retirement leading up to the bout, 'Bones' has since shared that he will continue his legendary mixed martial arts career for the right payday.

The heavyweight champion was recently on hand at Dirty Boxing, where fans began a chant calling out Tom Aspinall. The No.1-ranked heavyweight responded to Jones' reaction to the chants. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Aspinall stated:

"He looks a bit uncomfortable there. He looks a bit awkward... Everyone's an a**hole sometimes, especially me so I don't take offense to it, but yeah, he did look a bit uncomfortable to me. He looks a bit awkward."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments on Jon Jones' reaction to the chants below:

Aspinall has called for the opportunity to face Jones since capturing the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295 in November 2023. While 'Bones' had already been booked to face Miocic, it appears that the No.1-ranked heavyweight is the only potential contender for the champion. UFC CEO Dana White recently shared that the two have agreed to clash, but details are still being finalized.

MMA reporter claims Jon Jones must fight Tom Aspinall for his legacy

Jon Jones appears likely to face Tom Aspinall before retiring from mixed martial arts. Simon Samano of MMA Junkie recently suggested that 'Bones' legacy is incomplete without the bout. Speaking on Overreaction Time, the mixed martial arts reporter stated:

"He's done everything to this point. There is still one more thing. It's Tom Aspinall. I know this really sounds like recency bias, but I think if we look back at the list of contenders, always the next man up, in the long history of Jon Jones' title fights, Tom Aspinall has to be the most dangerous... If you really want to put a stamp on being the GOAT, beat Tom Aspinall. Show that you are truly the undisputed heavyweight champ, because right now he is a very disputed heavyweight champ."

Check out Simon Samano's comments on Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall below:

Samano claimed that there are question marks around Jones' career due to his drug-testing history. '

Bones' has revealed that he is looking for a substantial payday to enter the octagon one final time. He has not publicly revealed what he is looking for, however, reports have suggested that he wants to earn $30 million.

