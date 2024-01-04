Tom Aspinall mocks "legacy heavyweight title" fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic with a John Fury clip

Despite winning the interim title, Tom Aspinall is struggling to enter the heavyweight championship conversation.

Aspinall, who won interim gold at UFC 295 with a knockout of Sergei Pavlovich, expressed his frustration with the situation on social media. Appearing frustrated with the promotion's apparent focus on Stipe Miocic as the next heavyweight title challenger, Aspinall tweeted a graphic dismissing the former champion alongside a clip of John Fury.

The 30-year-old captioned his tweet by sarcastically asking fans if they would be excited about the potential 'legacy fight' between Miocic and Jon Jones. Aspinall also appeared to criticize Miocic for his lack of activity since losing the belt.

Per the graphic in the post, Miocic has not competed since March 2021, losing to Francis Ngannou by knockout. In the years since his last fight, Alex Pereira debuted with the UFC eight months later and would go on to become a two-division champion.

Aspinall would not stop with the graphic and continued to tweet out his annoyance. The English heavyweight pointed out his 'respect' for Miocic and acknowledged his 'superior' resume but claimed that it was 'only right' if he was granted the next undisputed heavyweight title fight as the interim champion.

Frustrated, the Salford native concluded one of his tweets with '#freeaspinall.'

Though it has not been confirmed or announced by the UFC that Jones' next title defense will be against Miocic, all signs have pointed to Dana White attempting to re-book the initial UFC 295 main event.

Tom Aspinall expresses frustration with UFC by tweeting a GTA fact

Though Tom Aspinall has been active in calling for the next undisputed heavyweight title shot since winning the interim belt, the Englishman's frustration reached a boiling point in early January.

Seemingly convinced that the UFC will book Stipe Miocic as Jon Jones' next opponent, Aspinall blew up on X to point out the promotion's inconsistencies. In a series of tweets, the interim champion pointed out an eye-opening stat to highlight Miocic's inactivity.

Jones is currently out of action due to a pectoral injury that forced the champion to pull out of UFC 295. Ironically, it was Jones' injury that caused the UFC to call Aspinall on to face Sergei Pavlovich in a short-notice interim title fight.