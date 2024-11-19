Tom Aspinall reacts to Jon Jones asking for "F*** You" money from Dana White to fight him

Tom Aspinall recently expressed his thoughts on Jon Jones' desire for a huge amount of money for a fight between the two. Aspinall, who didn't seem bothered by his request, shared a positive update on the news of their potential fight.

While many MMA fans demand Jones face Aspinall for a title unification bout, the reigning champion is looking for a super fight with Alex Pereira instead. However, during the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, Jones asserted that he would have a meeting with the UFC executives about his future.

He also added that only a big paycheck would persuade him to face Aspinall. Jones said:

''I just don’t like him [Tom Aspinall] and at the end of the day, if I give him the opportunity to fight me, I want to be so compensated - I want to say it, I want that ‘f**k you’ money, honestly. That’s just what it is.''

Jon Jones' comments below (16:35):

When asked about Jones' remarks during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Aspinall declared that everything is moving in the right direction. He stated:

''Well, first of all, I don't know how that went because I don't really keep up with other people's business...but yeah, I think it's looking positive. Okay is what I'll say. It's looking very positive and I think that the people want it really bad, the people are thirsty for it.''

Tom Aspinall's comments below (19:39):

As for Jones, he squared off against former champion Stipe Miocic in a heavyweight title fight at UFC 309 this past Saturday and secured a third-round knockout victory.

Tom Aspinall isn't worried about Jon Jones' strategy

In the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Tom Aspinall underlined Jon Jones' tactic of studying his opponents' fight tapes to determine their fighting styles.

Aspinall delivered a stern warning to Jones, alleging that there is no footage of him other than his first-round knockout wins. He said:

''One of Jon Jones' biggest advantages that he has over everybody and he says this on multiple interviews for multiple years is that he's a tape studier, as am I a massive tape studier...he loves to study opponents like this, he has no chance of doing that with me because my average fight time is the shortest in UFC history at 2 minutes, two seconds over 10 fights, and that's something that keeps him up at night that will keep him up at night for sure I am a massive, massive question mark for him.'' [23:38]

