Tom Aspinall reacts to Jon Jones' suggestion for fight against Alex Pereira

Tom Aspinall has been pursuing a fight with Jon Jones since his return from injury in 2022. Unfortunately, 'Bones' is now more interested in facing Alex Pereira, which has further frustrated the UFC interim heavyweight champion. This all took place on X/Twitter on Friday (May 3).

While engaging with the fans, the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion entertained the notion that Pereira would make for a bigger fight, especially following the Brazilian's UFC 300 triumph. Naturally, this drew a response from Aspinall, who is likely exasperated by Jones' recent stance.

Talk of a potential bout between Jones and Pereira first circulated in a serious manner after 'Poatan' knocked out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 to defend his light heavyweight strap. In his post-fight interview, Pereira called for a matchup at heavyweight, which Dana White seemed less than thrilled about.

However, with Jones now interested in the bout as his next potential title defense after an expected win over Stipe Miocic, it puts 'Poatan' in an enviable position. Unfortunately, doing so would leave Aspinall in the dust, which is especially confusing given his status as the division's interim champion.

Logic and tradition dictate that he, the interim champion, unify the titles with the undisputed champion, Jones. Despite Aspinall's rise to stardom, Jones has opined that he is not a big enough name, even in the face of calls from a multitude of fans to fight him.

Where the Englishman goes from here is anyone's guess, but it is believed that he will headline UFC 304, possibly against Curtis Blaydes, to whom he previously lost via TKO due to injury.

This isn't the first time Tom Aspinall was frustrated with Jon Jones on social media

Tom Aspinall's pursuit of a Jon Jones matchup is nothing new, and has dominated the heavyweight title picture ever since 'Bones' captured the vacant championship against Ciryl Gane. Unfortunately, the undisputed heavyweight champion expressed little interest in facing Aspinall.

This was true even after the English enthroned himself as the interim heavyweight champion. This sparked several back-and-forths on social media, with Jones downplaying Aspinall's achievements, and the Englishman disparaging Jones' insistence on facing an over-the-hill Stipe Miocic.