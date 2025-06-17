  • home icon
Tom Aspinall reveals two potential opponents for his next fight as Jon Jones drama continues

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Jun 17, 2025 17:56 GMT
Tom Aspinall targets two opponents for next fight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Tom Aspinall appears to have moved on from the Jon Jones drama, as he recently took to Instagram to share that he targets two potential opponents for his next fight.

Aspinall captured the interim heavyweight championship in 2023 and has gone on to defend it against Curtis Blaydes in 2024. He has called for a title unification fight against undisputed champion 'Bones' on several occasions, but the bout remains uncertain, due to Jones' reported refusal to fight.

The Englishman has grown frustrated by the situation and has now diverted his focus to other contenders in the division, expressing interest in fighting the likes of Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida. He wrote:

"I'm training for Volkov and Almeida this week."

Almeida responded to Aspinall, stating that he is ready to fight and urged the UFC to send over the contract.

Check out the post below:

Aspinall first locked horns with Volkov in 2022 and secured a dominant first-round submission victory. On the flipside, 'Malhadinho' is one of the hottest prospects in the division at present and offers a fresh challenge to the Brit.

Tom Aspinall weighs on on potential fight against Francis Ngannou

Tom Aspinall recently shared a video on his YouTube channel, where he discussed his UFC future and a potential fight against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

'The Predator' stepped away from the UFC in early 2023 after facing contractual disagreements with the promotion. He then proceeded to participate in a couple of high-profile boxing events and is now signed with the PFL.

Aspinall is keeping his options open for his next fight and made a bold statement, saying he’ll retire from the sport the day he starts turning down fights.

"The day that I start ducking out of fights and turning opponents downsis the day I'm going to retire."
Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (11:15):

youtube-cover
