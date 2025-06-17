Tom Aspinall reveals two potential opponents for his next fight as Jon Jones drama continues

Tom Aspinall appears to have moved on from the Jon Jones drama, as he recently took to Instagram to share that he targets two potential opponents for his next fight.

Ad

Aspinall captured the interim heavyweight championship in 2023 and has gone on to defend it against Curtis Blaydes in 2024. He has called for a title unification fight against undisputed champion 'Bones' on several occasions, but the bout remains uncertain, due to Jones' reported refusal to fight.

The Englishman has grown frustrated by the situation and has now diverted his focus to other contenders in the division, expressing interest in fighting the likes of Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida. He wrote:

Ad

Trending

"I'm training for Volkov and Almeida this week."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Almeida responded to Aspinall, stating that he is ready to fight and urged the UFC to send over the contract.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aspinall first locked horns with Volkov in 2022 and secured a dominant first-round submission victory. On the flipside, 'Malhadinho' is one of the hottest prospects in the division at present and offers a fresh challenge to the Brit.

Tom Aspinall weighs on on potential fight against Francis Ngannou

Tom Aspinall recently shared a video on his YouTube channel, where he discussed his UFC future and a potential fight against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Ad

'The Predator' stepped away from the UFC in early 2023 after facing contractual disagreements with the promotion. He then proceeded to participate in a couple of high-profile boxing events and is now signed with the PFL.

Aspinall is keeping his options open for his next fight and made a bold statement, saying he’ll retire from the sport the day he starts turning down fights.

"The day that I start ducking out of fights and turning opponents downsis the day I'm going to retire."

Ad

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (11:15):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.