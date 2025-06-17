4 potential opponents for Francis Ngannou if he returns to the UFC ft. Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

It's now been well over three years since we last saw Francis Ngannou in the UFC. 'The Predator' famously departed for the PFL in 2023.

Could Ngannou be about to make a shock return to the UFC? It might feel doubtful, but there have recently been a few signs pointing to the possibility.

Not only did Ngannou appear at the weigh-in for last weekend's event alongside his friend Kamaru Usman, but his coach has also openly discussed a return to the octagon too.

Whether Ngannou could get out of his PFL contract is another thing, of course, but stranger things have happened in MMA before. At the end of the day, money talks, and the biggest money for Ngannou is definitely in the UFC.

With this in mind, then, here are four opponents that Francis Ngannou could face if he returns to the UFC.

#4. Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones

If Francis Ngannou does make a shock return to the UFC, then the chances are that he'll want to immediately regain the heavyweight title he never lost in the octagon.

If that's the case, then 'The Predator' would naturally find himself on a collision course with Jon Jones.

'Bones' is currently the undisputed heavyweight champion, but whether he should still be holding that title is debatable.

Since defeating Ciryl Gane for it in early 2023, he's fought just once, beating former titleholder Stipe Miocic in November 2024. Right now, many fans are accusing him of avoiding a unification bout with interim champ Tom Aspinall.

It feels unlikely that Jones would look to dodge a clash with Ngannou, though. The UFC tried to set up a bout between the two during the COVID-19 pandemic, but were unable to come to financial terms for the fight.

Jones vs. Ngannou, would definitely be the biggest possible fight to make at heavyweight right now, even with respect to Aspinall.

If 'The Predator' were to return, then, the Brit would probably have to wait it out for the winner of this one.

Could Ngannou defeat Jones? It's hard to say, as 'Bones' has passed basically every test ever thrown at him. He's never faced a fighter with the power of Ngannou, though. Either way, this fight would be huge.

#3. Francis Ngannou vs. Alexander Volkov

It sounds both crazy and risky, but if Francis Ngannou were to re-sign with the UFC, Dana White and company may look to give him a tune-up fight of sorts.

The big money is obviously in Ngannou vs. Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall, but the fact is that 'The Predator' hasn't had a real test in MMA since his 2022 win over Ciryl Gane.

To throw him right in with one of the UFC's heavyweight titleholders, then, might feel like a step too far for the former champ.

While he doesn't have the biggest name, then, the best tune-up opponent for Ngannou would probably be Alexander Volkov.

'Drago' is currently ranked No.3 in the division, and ignoring a controversial split decision loss to Gane that many fans thought he won, he's been on an excellent run. Prior to that loss, he'd won four bouts in a row.

Francis Ngannou would likely open as a huge betting favorite against Volkov, who hasn't shown the best chin for a heavyweight in the past. However, the big Russian's huge height and reach would provide an interesting test for 'The Predator', too.

This would, of course, be an unlikely fight for the UFC to book, but it might make some logical sense too.

#2. Francis Ngannou vs. Alex Pereira

The UFC likes nothing more than producing so-called 'superfights', and while it might not be the best idea for his return fight, Francis Ngannou vs. Alex Pereira would definitely be a superfight.

On the face of it, many fans might instantly jump to the conclusion that this would be a mismatch. After all, Pereira fought at 185 pounds for his first few years in the UFC, while Ngannou is a hulking heavyweight.

However, Pereira is actually the same height as 'The Predator', with both men standing at 6-foot-4. Ngannou would hold a reach advantage over 'Poatan', but only a four-inch one.

What about punching power? Ngannou is usually recognised as the most dangerous hitter in the game, but in 2024, a video emerged showing Pereira actually breaking his record for punching power - a remarkable feat.

To add to this, 'Poatan' would likely have an advantage over Ngannou in terms of technique, as 'The Predator' has never been recognised as a highly technical striker despite his power.

Essentially, while many people wouldn't think about this fight, it could actually prove to be a very fascinating one - and would likely draw in millions of fans, too.

#1. Francis Ngannou vs. Tom Aspinall

While Jon Jones is currently the UFC's undisputed heavyweight champion, many fans believe that interim champ Tom Aspinall is, in fact, the best big man in the game right now.

The native of Liverpool's only loss in the UFC came when he injured his knee in a 2022 fight with Curtis Blaydes. Aside from that, he's easily finished the likes of Alexander Volkov, Andrei Arlovski, Sergei Pavlovich and Blaydes in a rematch.

With Jones apparently considering walking away from the sport altogether, then, if Francis Ngannou were to return to the UFC, matching him with Aspinall might be the best bet.

After all, 'The Predator' left the promotion without ever losing his title, and so a fight between him and the big Brit might be seen by the fans as the best heavyweight bout the UFC could produce.

Could Aspinall handle the punching power of 'The Predator'? It's a fair question, but equally, whether Ngannou could deal with the excellent ground game and fast hands of the Liverpool native would be debatable too.

Regardless, this would be an absolutely fantastic fight from all perspectives, and could propel the UFC's heavyweight division into a new, post-Jones era.

