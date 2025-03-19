Tom Aspinall reviews Magomed Ankalaev outpointing Alex Pereira at UFC 313, questions "uneducated fans" who thought 'Poatan' should've won

Tom Aspinall recently broke down Magomed Ankalaev's title-winning performance against Alex Pereira at UFC 313. Moreover, the interim heavyweight champion slammed those who thought Pereira deserved the judges' nod over Ankalaev.

Ankalaev took on Pereira for the light heavyweight title earlier this month at UFC 313, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the Brazilian champion found some early success with his leg kicks, he could not inflict any significant damage beyond that. The Dagestani challenger showcased his well-rounded game, mixing his striking and wrestling en route to a decision win.

The fight drew criticism in the aftermath of UFC 313, with some questioning the scorecards and disappointed with the lack of action across five rounds. In a recent interview with JNMEDIA, however, Aspinall praised Ankalaev's strategy, saying:

''I think Ankalaev just had him guessing a lot... I think the rest of the time, he was trying to tire him out with the grappling standing, like the cage grappling stuff. I think Ankalaev had the perfect game plan. He didn’t overcommit, tired him out.''

Aspinall then criticized those who scored the fight for Pereira and deemed it boring. The Brit added:

''I can’t believe people watched that fight and thought that Pereira won. It was just wild to me how many uneducated fans are out there and how many uneducated fans thought it was a boring fight, as well. I thought it was an amazing fight, both guys did good, and I think Ankalaev was just a lot better than him on the night. That’s it.”

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (6:45):

Magomed Ankalaev tells Jon Jones to "stop running" from Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones has repeatedly dismissed Tom Aspinall as his next opponent despite the matchup being one of the most sought-after across the fanbase. UFC CEO Dana White has claimed that the title unification bout will indeed happen this year, but that lack of confirmation has further fueled discourse that Jones is avoiding Aspinall.

Magomed Ankalaev subscribes to this sentiment, as evidenced by his recent post on X wherein he labeled Jones a "steroid machine" and told the Hall of Famer to "stop running" from the British interim champion. The newly crowned light heavyweight king wrote:

''Jonny steroid machine was very disappointed. I beat Alex please fight big Tom @AspinallMMA stop running''

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's post below:

