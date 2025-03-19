Tom Aspinall's dad gets brutally honest about potential Jon Jones title fight, goes scorched earth on 'Bones' for delay: "He should vacate it"

Tom Aspinall's father Andy Aspinall went on a heated rant against Jon Jones for avoiding a fight with his son. Andy stated that Jones should give up his heavyweight belt if he is unable to face Aspinall and also claimed that 'Bones' is an easy matchup for the Brit.

Ad

For context, after winning the interim title against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295, Aspinall called out Jones for a title unification bout. However, the American insisted on facing former champion Stipe Miocic for his first heavyweight title defense, dismissing Aspinall. The 31-year-old reiterated his callout following his win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

Jones faced Miocic at UFC 309, knocking him out with a devastating spinning back kick. During the post-fight press conference, Jones stated that only a hefty purse would convince him to face the interim champion, as he does not believe the latter will contribute anything significant to his legacy.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with Morson Sport's Jamal Niaz, Aspinall's dad blasted Jones, saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''You are contracted to do three fights a year and I think he's worked himself into a position where he [Aspinall] should fight for a belt. For me, if a guy doesn't want to fight for the belt, he should vacate it. Tom isn't bothered about Jon Jones...Jon Jones is just another body in the gym, another b*m in the shower."

Ad

Andy continued by stating that he wants his son to ''compete'' rather than sit inactive.

''He just wants to compete, he's a competitor. And as a coach, you want him to compete when he's fit. You don't want him sitting around in the gym.''

Check out Andy Aspinall's comments below (3:32):

Ad

Chael Sonnen discusses the delay in Jon Jones' potential fight against Tom Aspinall

There has been an update despite UFC CEO Dana White's statement that Tom Aspinall would fight Jon Jones for the title unification bout this year. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently stated that Jones will require six months to prepare after the confirmation of the Aspinall matchup.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response to the aforementioned reports, Chael Sonnen shared his opinions on the heavyweight situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

''If it were me and I had fought four and a half months ago and you wanted me to go to a big fight right now, you would know that I've had four and a half months to train for that fight and if your goal was to give me six, if you called me now, you would just add a month and a half to what you'd already given me and you would know that I had six so how much does Jon have if Jon needs six months to train for Aspinall.''

Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (5:36):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.