  Tom Aspinall's dad says fans will explode over Craig Jones coaching the UFC heavyweight champion amid Gordon Ryan's ties to Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall’s dad says fans will explode over Craig Jones coaching the UFC heavyweight champion amid Gordon Ryan’s ties to Jon Jones

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 08, 2025 15:15 GMT
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall's (left) father reacts to his son training with Jon Jones' (right) training partner's rival, Craig Jones. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Tom Aspinall's father, Andy, recently predicted how fans and netizens would react to his son training with Craig Jones, a rival of Jon Jones' training partner, Gordon Ryan.

For context, Ryan and Craig are considered two of the most elite grapplers of the current generation. 'Bones' shares a strong camaraderie with 'The King'. Meanwhile, Aspinall recently shared a video of his training session with Craig Jones.

Given the rivalry between Jon and Aspinall, as well as between Ryan and Craig, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion's father believed that fans would be excited to see Aspinall and Craig training together. He said:

"The funny thing is, the guy who teaches Jon Jones is Craig's archenemy. So, the internet will be awash when they see this video of Craig and Tom, and thinking that Craig is now fixing stuff that Gordon Ryan might be teaching to Jon Jones to beat Tom with, and Craig will set it off."
Check out Andy Aspinall's comments below (9:35):

youtube-cover
Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones might return to fight Tom Aspinall under one condition

Jon Jones was expected to face Tom Aspinall in a title unification bout later this year. However, he announced his retirement on June 21. Following Jones' departure, the UFC elevated Aspinall's status of the new heavyweight champion.

In a recent discussion on his YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier evaluated the situation and made a prediction about Jones' potential return under one specific condition. He said:

"He doesn’t want to fight Tom. I honestly feel like if Tom loses, he would come back. And that’s crazy to me, because that’s only going to make it worse."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (via @Home_of_Fight on X):

Aspinall is currently 8-1 in the leading MMA promotion. His only defeat came against Curtis Blaydes in July 2022 via TKO due to a knee injury.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
