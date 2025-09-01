Tom Aspinall’s father reveals retirement vision, insists he only cares about son’s wellbeing: "It won’t bother me if he packs in tomorrow"

For Tom Aspinall’s father, the UFC title is not the measure of success. The UK MMA star's fighting career, according to his father Andy, will mean something only if it ends with Tom leaving the sport healthy and able to enjoy life outside the cage.He does not see being heavyweight champion as a defining label. In his eyes, it is simply a job. If his son had taken up roofing or roadwork, the expectation would have been the same to work hard, do it well, and then move on when the time is right.That outlook extends to how he sees modern life. He has no interest in social media and cannot understand why athletes feel the need to document every training session online. Speaking about his vision for his son's retirement on Tom's YouTube channel, Andy said:&quot;When he retires, when he gets out of it healthy, that’s all I’m bothered about. He still wants to prove a bit more, and I’m still active enough to keep doing it with him. So when he wants to get out, he can get out. It won’t bother me if he packs in tomorrow.&quot;Check out Andy Aspinall's comments below:Aspinall is gearing up to defend his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. The Englishman carries a record of 15-3 with a reputation for quick finishes. Gane arrives with a 13-2 record and the third chance to claim the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship status.Tom Aspinall labeled Muhammad Ali of MMA by UFC legend Tom Aspinall has been hailed as a rare heavyweight talent, with Michael Bisping comparing him to Muhammad Ali ahead of UFC 321. The British champion defends his undisputed title against Ciryl Gane on Oct. 25 in Abu Dhabi.Aspinall earned his status after Jon Jones vacated the belt and enters the bout with a 15-3 record, including quick finishes over Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes. While previewing the clash on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:“Tom’s gigantic as well, he’s big and light on his feet, he can move, I always say he’s like an MMA Muhammad Ali or a heavyweight Georges St-Pierre, he can grapple, he can do it all… I heavily, heavily lean towards Tom Aspinall in this fight.&quot;