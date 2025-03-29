Tom Aspinall seemingly addresses Jon Jones title unification fight delay with message on patience, fans react: "Bro's the English Michael Chandler"

Tom Aspinall recently shared a subtle message amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding his potential showdown with Jon Jones. Since capturing the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295 in November 2023, Aspinall has been relentlessly pursuing Jones for a championship unification bout.

However, 'Bones' took a different path by opting to defend his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Since then, he has remained largely indifferent to facing the Englishman, instead suggesting that only a hefty paycheck would entice him to accept the bout.

After more than 500 days of waiting for the fight to be made official and a title defense against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, there is still no clarity on the highly anticipated Jones vs. Aspinall showdown. The 31-year-old Salford native recently took to Instagram and posted a subtle message about patience:

"Patience is not simply the ability to wait - it’s how we behave while we’re waiting."

Check out Tom Aspinall's post below:

Fans responded to Aspinall's post with mixed reactions, with many suggesting he was lamenting his prolonged wait for a showdown with 'Bones'.

One fan wrote:

"Bros the English Michael Chandler."

Another wrote:

"Imagine my man has been waiting and talking sh*t all this time just for Jon Jones to take him down and tap him under two rounds."

Another commented:

"If I was Tom, I'd be impatient as f**k."

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments on @ChampRDS on X.

Tom Aspinall remains hopeful for Jon Jones clash after discussion with UFC brass

Last weekend in London, Tom Aspinall met with UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell to assess his standing in the promotion and deliberate on his potential title unification bout against Jon Jones.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Aspinall refrained from divulging the details of his meeting but exuded confidence about the likelihood of facing Jones in the near future:

"We had a fantastic meeting. Everything went amazing. I understand my position now. I understand what the company is doing now, and you have to stay tuned, my friend, because there’s some big news coming."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (10:30):

UFC CEO Dana White has also reassured fans that he is actively working to make the Jones vs. Aspinall fight happen later this year, though he remains uncertain about the exact timeline.

