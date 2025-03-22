  • home icon
  • Dana White shares major update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall: "It's just a matter of when now"

By Souvik Roy
Modified Mar 22, 2025 00:46 GMT
Dana White comes clean on the materialization of the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]
Dana White (center) provides update on Jon Jones (right) vs. Tom Aspinall (left) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is one of the most highly anticipated fights in the UFC, and the promotion's CEO recently provided another update on the status of the title unification bout.

Jones won the title in 2023 when he beat Ciryl Gane, but then spent over a year on the sidelines due to an injury. He then beat Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 last year in his first title defense. During Jones' reign, Aspinall won and defended the interim title.

With uncertainty surrounding whether Jones is actually interested in fighting Aspinall, White's recent update should come as a relief to fans. In a recent interview with TNT Sports, he said:

"The fight’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of when. And now, [a matter of] getting it signed and done. The fight’s going to happen… It’s not done enough to sit here and announce it, and give you a date. But the fight’s going to happen."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Tom Aspinall doesn't see any other option for Jon Jones besides himself in the UFC

Alex Pereira, who Jon Jones has been eager to face, recently lost his light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev and is expected to run it back with the Dagestani later this year. This rules out a fight between 'Poatan' and Jones.

In a recent interview with Adam Caterall on One on One | MMA, Tom Aspinall gave his take on Jones' future. The interim champion stated that 'Bones' has to fight him or retire:

"There’s nowhere to go for Jonny [Jon Jones]. He either has to fight me or retire now."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (23:30):

youtube-cover

Edited by C. Naik
