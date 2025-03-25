Tom Aspinall shares honest assessment of Jon Jones reportedly wanting a staggering $30 million to fight him

Tom Aspinall has not competed since last July as he defeated Curtis Blaydes via first-round knockout at UFC 304 to defend his interim heavyweight title for the first time. He has since shared that he hopes to face Jon Jones for the undisputed heavyweight belt.

Rumors have circulated that 'Bones' is hoping for a $30 million payday to continue his legendary mixed martial arts career. The No.1-ranked heavyweight recently shared his thoughts on the reports. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Aspinall stated:

"You mean he's trying to price himself out? Did that happen against Francis Ngannou or was that just a rumor because I don't know the ins and outs of it... I would also agree with the notion that he deserves every penny that he makes because he's done everything that he can."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments on Jon Jones below:

Aspinall has been calling for the opportunity to face Jones since capturing the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295 in November 2023. Although the UFC had 'Bones' continue with his planned matchup against Stipe Miocic, talks between the two sides have continued in the time since.

Following Alex Pereira's UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev, it appears that the No.1-ranked heavyweight is the only contender in position to challenge the champion for the belt. UFC CEO Dana White recently revealed that a bout has been agreed to, however, details - including the date - have yet to be finalized.

Tom Aspinall does not believe Jon Jones is holding up his career

While Tom Aspinall has been angling for a clash with Jon Jones, there has been no update on the matchup. While Aspinall and Jones have been engaged in fight discussions for some time, nothing has been announced.

Recent reports have suggested that 'Bones' wants six months to prepare for the matchup, which many expect will be the final appearance of his illustrious mixed martial arts career. Meanwhile, the No.1-ranked heavyweight shared his thoughts on waiting for the bout during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, stating:

"After the meeting, I'm feeling very optimistic about things. I'm in a really, really, really good spot with everything and my future moving forward. It's an exciting time, man. It's a really exciting time. It's not a massive break, to be honest. People are saying, 'Oh, Jon Jones is holding up your career' it's only been seven months, it's not too bad. I don't wanna say too much, but it is exciting stuff in the future."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

