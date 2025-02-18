Tom Aspinall shares three-word reaction as Leon Edwards looks slick in latest sparring footage 5 weeks removed from UFC London

Tom Aspinall, the reigning UFC interim heavyweight champion, has always been vocal about his admiration for fellow British fighters. As Leon Edwards gears up for his return to the octagon, Aspinall shared a three-word reaction to Edwards’ latest sparring footage, hinting at the welterweight star’s sharp form. With both fighters carrying the UK’s MMA legacy forward, Edwards' upcoming bout has sparked excitement among fans and fellow athletes alike.

Ad

Edwards is set to clash with Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Fight Night 254, scheduled to take place at O2 Arena in London on March 23. The former welterweight champion was last seen in action in July 2024, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to current titleholder Belal Muhammad.

Check out the video of Leon Edwards's training:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Tom Aspinall commented:

"Champ's coming back"

Check out the screenshot of Tom Aspinall's comment on Leon Edwards' Instagram post:

Screenshot of Tom Aspinall's comment on Leon Edwards' training video: [Image courtesy @leonedwardsmma]

Tom Aspinall reflects on brutal leg incident involving Cage Warriors opponent Sofiane Boukichou

Before entering the UFC in 2020, Tom Aspinall was making waves in Cage Warriors, where he faced tough competition. One of the most unforgettable moments of his career came against Sofiane Boukichou in February 2019, when a checked leg kick caused Boukichou to suffer a horrific leg break.

Ad

Despite the brutal nature of the sport, Aspinall showed his true character by visiting Boukichou in the hospital after the fight.

Recently, in a quick interview with Cage Warriors, Aspinall was asked about the incident and revealed that he still keeps in touch with Boukichou. He downplayed his reaction, saying any fighter would have done the same, proving his humility and sportsmanship.

Aspinall said:

"I actually spoke to him today and yesterday. Uh, yeah, we just messaged each other on Instagram occasionally, but when you say about my response, I don't know how anyone would respond differently. So I'm not like—I don't like taking any credit. People say, 'Oh, your reaction was really good,' and stuff, but I don't see how anyone could react any other way, to be honest. We're both fighters in there, and we both want to get out safe. So I hope, you know, God willing, if anything ever happens like that to me, that my opponent will react the same."

Ad

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.