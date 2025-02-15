Greenlighting Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall after UFC 313 would be a telling sign on issues plaguing the promotion, says MMA analyst: "In a bad place"

Alex Pereira has already become a two-division UFC champion in a short period. If Pereira emerges victorious in his upcoming fight against Magomed Ankalaev, the door opens for him to fight for the heavyweight title. As of now, Jon Jones is the undisputed champion at heavyweight but has not shown interest in fighting Tom Aspinall, who holds the interim title.

Veteran MMA analyst Luke Thomas isn't against 'Poatan' fighting at heavyweight but believes such a fight would prove that the light heavyweight and heavyweight UFC divisions are weak.

Thomas shared his thoughts during a Q&A session with fans on his YouTube channel. The 45-year-old said:

"I would take Poatan [Alex Pereira] versus Tom Aspinall because who would say no to such a thing in a world where Jon's not fighting? But I don't know, man. Like, if we're at that place, we're in a bad place, you know? Good fight, but what it sort of tells you about what has happened. I mean, Poatan's got no one left to fight, and Tom's got no one left to fight. That means the divisions are really some a**. I don't think that's unfair to say. Those guys are great. Tom's great, Poatan's great. [but] those divisions..."

Check out Luke Thomas' comments below (14:19):

MMA analyst previews potential Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall

A potential fight between Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall will certainly break several records. It is likely the next best fight at heavyweight after Aspinall vs. Jon Jones. However, MMA analyst Luke Thomas doesn't think the fight will be competitive.

Even though he stated Pereira defending the title at the upcoming UFC 313 main event against Magomed Ankaleav could sway his opinion, Thomas just can't fathom Aspinall losing the fight.

Thomas said:

"I don't think that's necessarily the best fight. I really don't. In fact, I don't think it's necessarily all that good at all. I think Tom probably wipes the floor with him, not because Poatan's not great, but because Tom is a natural, big-a** heavyweight who's super athletic and is probably going to be able to take him down." [12:45 onwards in the above video]

He added:

"Although we'll see against Ankalaev. It could be more..Listen, if he ends up just shutting down the wrestling from Ankalaev and makes it look silly, we can have a slightly different conversation. I still think Tom gets him down. I just, it's just hard for me to see a way that Tom lose."

