  • Tom Aspinall shares two-word reaction to iconic Ricky Hatton and Muhammad Ali moment

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 20, 2025 12:19 GMT
Tom Aspinall (middle) on Ricky Hatton (left) and Muhammad Ali (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Tom Aspinall recently shared his thoughts on a post featuring boxing legends Ricky Hatton and Muhammad Ali.

Ali was one of the standout boxers of the 1970s, who passed away in 2016 due to septic shock at the age of 74. A few days ago, former world boxing champion Hatton also died at the age of 46 in Manchester.

A post on Threads showcased a moment when Ali accepted Hatton's invitation to visit his gym in Hyde, Greater Manchester. Aspinall left a comment on the post, writing:

"Two legends 👊"

Check out Tom Aspinall's comment below:

Michael Bisping compares Tom Aspinall to Muhammad Ali amid UFC 321 fight preview

Tom Aspinall is currently the UFC heavyweight champion following Jon Jones' retirement from the sport. He is set to make his first title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 on Oct. 25. Ahead of the fight, UFC legend Michael Bisping provided a preview of the clash.

In an interview with Bloody Elbow, Bisping said:

"Tom [Aspinall] is gigantic... He's big, he's light on his feet, he can move. I always say he's like a heavyweight Muhammad Ali or Mixed Martial Arts Muhammad Ali or a heavyweight Georges St-Pierre. He can grapple, he can do it all. And we saw what happened with Ciryl Gane against Jon Jones."

He added:

"So, more than likely, I heavily lean towards Tom Aspinall in this fight. But it's mixed martial arts. If Ciryl can stop the takedowns, then this gets very interesting." [13:30 of the interview]

Aspinall has experienced only one defeat in the UFC and has secured victories over several notable fighters, including Curtis Blaydes, Sergei Pavlovich, and Alexander Volkov, among others. Additionally, the Brit holds the record for the shortest average fight time in the promotion.

On the other hand, Gane will be entering his matchup against Aspinall on a two-fight winning streak. His most recent victory was against Volkov at UFC 310, which he won by split decision.

