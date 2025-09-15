"Rest in peace," "Salute the Hitman" - Combat sports world mourns Ricky Hatton as Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, Tom Aspinall and other stars pay tribute

The combat sports community is mourning the loss of Ricky Hatton, who has died at the age of 46 in Manchester. The Manchester native was discovered at his home on Sunday morning, with local police confirming there were no suspicious circumstances.

Hatton rose to prominence in the early 2000s and became one of the biggest stars in world boxing. His defining night came in 2005 when he stopped Kostya Tszyu in the 11th round, and set up future meetings with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Though he fell short against both, his relentless style and affable personality built an unmatched following.

Several combat sports stars took to X to react to Hatton's demise. UFC star Conor McGregor wrote:

"Rest in Peace, Ricky Hatton!"

Manny Pacquiao wrote a heartfelt message, stating:

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ricky Hatton. He was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life. We shared unforgettable moments in boxing history, and I will always honor the respect and sportsmanship he showed. Ricky fought bravely, not just in the ring, but in his journey through life. He truly had a good fight, and we are all blessed to have been part of his wonderful journey."

Meanwhile, Jake Paul wrote:

"Salute The Hitman Ricky Hatton!"

Check out some of the reactions below:

The combat sports world mourns the loss of Ricky Hatton. [Screenshots courtesy: Fighter accounts on X]

When Ricky Hatton slammed Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing fight

When talk of Floyd Mayweather facing Conor McGregor first surfaced in 2017, Ricky Hatton was among the most outspoken critics. The former world champion, who shared the ring with Mayweather in 2007, believed the Irishman would struggle to win a single round against the undefeated American.

Hatton argued that boxing and mixed martial arts were two different sports and warned fans not to expect a competitive contest. Speaking on the BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportsweek programme, Hatton said:

"I can't say I'm a fan of it... It's going to be great entertainment - that's the most complimentary I can be about it. It's two different sports... I hope he [McGregor] does well, I hope he wins. There's no doubt whose corner I'm in, but if you're asking me to be brutally honest, I can't see anything other than a shut-out for Mayweather. I think it could be a 12-round onslaught, to be honest with you." [H/t: TNT Sports]

