Tom Aspinall slams P4P rankings while picking Jon Jones or Islam Makhachev for No.1 spot: “Some of the stupidest, silliest, most ludicrous concepts"

Tom Aspinall recently shared a uncommon opinion on the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, with talks having raged about whether Jon Jones or Islam Makhachev deserved the crown. For the Manchunian, the concept made absolutely no sense, and he had no trouble explaining why.

For many fighters, the goal of becoming the No.1 P4P fighter in the world is one of the biggest that they could achieve. To be viewed, unequivocally, as the best fighter on the planet, skill-for-skill, is what many combat athletes strive for.

Makhachev, as well as his close friend and former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, have both professed their eagerness to attain the No.1 spot on the UFC P4P rankings.

Following his recent submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, the lightweight champion was declared by many as the sport's P4P king. But not according to UFC CEO Dana White, who remained adamant that Jones held the top spot.

Given Aspinall's desire to fight 'Bones', he was asked to share his thoughts on the P4P debate surrounding Jones and Makhachev, where he said this:

"I think that pound-for-pound fighters, and rankings, is some of the stupidest, silliest, most ludicrous concepts that anyone could ever make up. It's a hypothetical thing, what are you gonna do, make everyone in the world the same size? And have 'em fight each other? It's impossible."

He continued:

"It's a stupid argument. You get all these nerds online arguing about, 'If this guy was the same size as this guy, who would win?' What's the point?!"

Watch Tom Aspinall's interview below (11:30):

Curtis Blaydes could certainly beat Tom Aspinall according to Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall won the interim heavyweight title after knocking out Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. Since then, he has called for a clash with 'undisputed' heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who is scheduled to fight Stipe Miocic upon his return from injury.

Given that 'Bones' is insistent to fight Miocic, Aspinall will defend his interim title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

Ahead of the interim title fight, Jones has shared his prediction for fight night, taking to X and posting this:

"I wouldn't be surprised if Curtis won, I've seen scenarios like this time and time again. Dude prematurely drinking his own Kool-Aid ends up with a huge piece of humble pie. I mean if Sergei [Pavlovich] can touch Tom that easy, I'm sure Curtis can too..."

See Jones' prediction for Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes below:

