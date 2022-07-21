"What's the worse that could happen?" - Tom Aspinall explains how Tyson Fury has impacted his attitude towards fighting

Tom Aspinall recently shared some of the life lessons he learned from reigning WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

Aspinall has time and again credited boxing stalwart Tyson Fury for changing his outlook toward combat sports. The 29-year-old English fighter has admitted in the past how training with Fury helped him grow mentally.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Tom Aspinall revealed how 'The Gypsy King' helped him develop a more positive attitude toward fighting. Aspinall also spoke about how he has learned to better cope with his losses and said:

"Not even just Tyson Fury but the whole like Fury family have that outlook on it...What's the worst that can happen? Like you can get knocked out in front of everybody. And what? Like so what? ...People forget about it. You move on, you fight again, carry on or you don't. You don't want to, you go and do something else."

Further, Aspinall also expressed his appreciation for 'The Gypsy King' and said:

"And what like Tyson Fury used to take for exactly what it was and he used to just be messing around all the time and enjoying himself and like he is unbelievable in my opinion. So I want to try and base myself off what that guy's doing."

You can check out Tom Aspinall's full interview with Submission Radio below:

The Englishman last fought against Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, where he secured a submission victory. He is currently on a five-fight winning streak in the UFC and remains unbeaten in the promotion.

Tom Aspinall is all set to lock horns with Curtis Blaydes at the upcoming UFC event in London scheduled for July 23. He will face one of his toughest opponents yet, and a win against 'Razor' will cement his footing in the heavyweight division of the UFC.

Brendan Schaub explains why Curtis Blaydes is a tough matchup for Tom Aspinall

In a recent episode of The Schaub Show, the former MMA fighter opined that there are slim chances of Tom Aspinall pulling off a victory against Curtis Blaydes in their upcoming bout at UFC London.

Schaub stated how Blaydes is stylistically a nightmare for Aspinall:

"I can't emphasize enough how awful a matchup this is for Tom... I know he's (Aspinall) a black belt. I get all that. Forget about your black belt. Curtis Blaydes eats your black belt for f***ing breakfast... If he pulls it off, dude, I will f***in' tell you right now. If he beats Curtis Blaydes, the chances of him being champion are highly likely.

Brendan Schaub continued:

"This is by far his biggest test. He should look at this like a championship fight. Because if you beat Curtis Blaydes in your hometown, there couldn't be a worse matchup for you. You beat him, you finish Curtis Blaydes, we're going f***ing sizzler."

You can check out the full episode of Brendan Schaub below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far