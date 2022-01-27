Tom Aspinall doesn't understand why Jon Jones is so active on Twitter - "Have a fight, bro"

Tom Aspinall doesn't understand why Jon Jones is so active on Twitter rather than making his UFC heavyweight debut. February 8, 2022, will mark two years since the former two-time light heavyweight champion fought inside the octagon.

Jones defeated Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision at UFC 247 in his last appearance. Aspinall told TheMacLife that he didn't expect Jones to become an all-talk, no-action person after announcing he would move up a division in 2020.

The 28-year-old British heavyweight added that he doesn't know what issues 'Bones' has with the UFC and in his personal life. However, as a fan of his fighting skills, he wants to see Jones return to action soon.

"Jon Jones just seems to be on Twitter a lot or whatever it is. I don't know. Where are the fights? Do a fight, have a fight, bro! Like I don't get it this... I do not get these people who just talk on Twitter all the time. I didn't think Jon Jones was kind of like that guy because he has always been so active. Obviously he's got issues, whether it is with the UFC or in his personal life, whatever. But as a Jon Jones fan, I want to see him fight; a fan of his fighting inside the octagon, that is."

Watch Tom Aspinall in conversation with combat sports journalist Oscar Willis below:

Tom Aspinall is scheduled to take on Alexander Volkov in the UFC London main event

No.10 heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall will square off against No.5-ranked Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night 204 on March 19.

The event will be held at the O2 Arena in London, signaling the promotion's return to England for the first time since 2019. Aspinall will be hoping that the home support will help him rack up an eighth win in a row.

No.8 UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker will also be in action. He'll return to the featherweight division in England when he takes on another homegrown fighter in No.7-ranked Arnold Allen.

The likes of Paddy Pimblett, Jack Shore, Molly McCann and Gunnar Nelson are also expected to be part of the card.

