"I can’t stress the importance it has had" - Tom Hardy pens heartfelt post on the impact of jiu-jitsu on his life

Hollywood star Tom Hardy recently penned an earnest love letter to the sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ).

The actor, who is best known for portraying iconic characters in movies like The Dark Knight Rises and Venom, has pursued a career in competitive martial arts in recent years.

Hardy discovered BJJ while training for his role as an MMA fighter in 2011's Warrior. The actor developed a fondness for the gentle art and has since continued training. Hardy recently revealed that jiu-jitsu is now a massive part of his life. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the British actor wrote:

"It is an honour to be able to represent the charity and my team REORG and the great work they do supporting the mental health and well-being of veterans of service, military and first responders through the therapeutic benefits of Jiu Jitsu and fitness training."

Hardy added that training in this form of martial arts has helped him develop positive traits and has even aided with his general well-being.

"Simple training, for me [as a hobby and a private love] has been fundamentally key to further develop a deeper sense of inner resilience, calm and well being. I can’t stress the importance it has had and the impact on my life and my fellow team mates."

Check out Tom Hardy's post below:

Tom Hardy secretly enters and wins Brazilian jiu-jitsu contest

Tom Hardy recently made a surprise appearance in the UMAC Milton Keynes Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open in England.

Proving to be an adept grappler, the 45-year-old reportedly won all his matches. In an interview with The Guardian, a spokesperson for the tournament called Hardy a "really nice guy," adding:

"Everyone recognized him but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him. It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event."

Watch one of Tom Hardy's matches below:

This wasn’t the first time that Hardy has turned up unannounced at a jiu-jitsu tournament. In August, the actor won the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Wolverhampton – a fundraiser tournament for troops, veterans, and emergency service workers.

