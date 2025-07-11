"Tom's the only one" - Fans react as Jon Jones declares he is ready to fight anyone on the UFC White House card 

After making a u-turn on retirement plans for a chance to fight on the UFC White House card, Jon Jones has now proclaimed that he is game to face anyone on the historic night. However, fight fans are divided about his comments.

'Bones' retired from the UFC earlier in June, after months of confusion regarding a heavyweight title unification fight against Tom Aspinall. Since then, the Englishman has been elevated to the full-time champion.

Jones' biggest gripe about a potential fight with Aspinall was that the 32-year-old was not a big enough name to add anything to his legacy, even with a win.

In the months leading up to his retirement, 'Bones' even floated the idea of a potential super fight against former champion Francis Ngannou, once again citing legacy as a reason.

However, according to Jones, the patriotic honor of fighting at the White House supersedes obsessing over potential opposition. In a post on X, he laid out his motivation for a UFC return, writing:

"It would be, for me, it’s about the opportunity to represent America at the White House. I don’t care who I fight that night. I found my reason why, that’s what I needed, something that was more than money."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Suffice it to say, after his abrupt retirement, fans are not all in favor of the prospect of 'Bones' returning to the sport, that too on such a momentous card. Many flooded his comments section, noting their thoughts and opinions.

@bradley_cren wrote:

"Tom's the only one that makes sense, champ or not. England vs. USA on Independence Day? Doesn't get any better."

@wakeuptodream chimed in:

"Bro- you just quit. Now, please be quiet as well."

@DanishLegal opined:

"Johnny, bro, you have nothing left to prove. You did it all and you did it better than anyone. Enjoy your retirement. You've earned it!"

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy: @JonnyBones on Instagram

Dana White wants Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall on the UFC White House card

While fans are divided about Jon Jones potentially returning to the UFC on the White Card, the promotion's CEO, Dana White, can't think of a better idea.

During a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, when the 55-year-old was quizzed on what his dream headliner for UFC America250 would be, he quickly answered:

"He [Jones] jumped back in the [testing] pool... The dream main event right now would be Aspinall vs. Jones."

Interestingly, White also didn't dismiss the prospect of both Jones and McGregor fighting on the historic card.

Catch Dana White's comments on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below:

