Tommy Fury's father and brother admit the decision could've gone in KSI's favor amid 'robbery' controversy

Tommy Fury's father and brother have admitted that the decision of his fight against KSI could've gone either way.

Tommy Fury and KSI entered the squared circle last night in what was one of the highly anticipated bouts of the year. While there was a lot of hype going into the fight, the bout certainly underdelivered as both men resorted to clinching too often.

Overall, the fight was extremely close and seemingly difficult to score because of the lack of action. However, Fury's point deduction in the second round was expected to be the difference maker, but that wasn't the case as 'TNT' ended up winning the fight via a majority decision (57-57, 57-56, and 57-56).

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the decision of the fight, with many suggesting KSI should've won. Speaking about the decision during an interview with Fight Hub TV, Tommy Fury's brother, Shane Fury, was asked to comment on the decision and claimed that the fight could've gone either way.

He said:

"The right man won. It could've gone the other way, it could've been a bit of a robbery but no one would've complained."

Catch his comments in the video below (00:10):

Tommy Fury's father, John Fury, also reacted to the fight during an interview with Boxing Social. He said:

"It was horrible to watch, you know but listen. Like I said to him at the end of it, if he didn't get the decision, there would've been no qualms from me."

Catch his comments in the video below (1:00):

Tommy Fury blasts KSI for being a "sore loser"

'TNT' isn't pleased with the attitude shown by KSI following their boxing matchup. 'JJ' was quite vocal about his opinion of the result of the fight and felt that he was robbed. However, Fury believes that the 30-year-old should change his attitude.

While speaking about fighting with all the cards stacked against him, Tommy Fury had this to say during an interview with Boxing Social:

"My immediate reaction to that sore loser piece of s*** is that he should change his attitude because he’s a very sore loser, you know. I’ve come to his own show tonight. It was his promotion. Everything was against me, the referee also. I’ve come out and got the win.”

Watch his statement below:(0:35):