Tommy Langaker 100 percent sure Kade Ruotolo war will be ‘ending in a submission’

European grappling phenom Tommy Langaker is one win away from creating history at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9.

The Wulfing Academy representative meets ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruolo inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ready to force a change of hands at the top of the division.

Tommy Langaker cannot predict how the match will unfold, though. But he is certain of one thing on fight night – that both men will press until they get a tapout victory inside the allocated timeframe.

Speaking to SCMP MMA, he said:

“It's going to be a good show. We're ending in a submission.”

Both men are in healthy form ahead of their co-main event meeting, and they’ve already showcased numerous times that they pack a wide range of submission maneuvers that could power them to a pivotal win.

And despite sharing a heated confrontation at the ADCC world championship last year, Tommy Langaker and Ruotolo have nothing but respect for one another.

The Haugesund native praised the American phenom as one of the best in the game, and the latter stated that he views Tommy Langaker as the highest-level grappler he’s faced in ONE Championship.

Although the Norwegian athlete accepted his foe's praise, he admitted that he doesn't need any reminder of his abilities:

“Yeah, it's nice to hear. But I'm very confident in my own skill. So it's going to be a good fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

Fans eager to catch them in action can tune in to ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9. Those in North America with an active Amazon Prime membership can catch the action live and for free.

