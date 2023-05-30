Tommy Langaker feels battle against Kade Ruotolo will eventually be contested ‘at a very high pace’

Tommy Langaker believes that his upcoming contest with Kade Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 11 will be a great watch for the fans, largely thanks to both men’s ruthless grappling styles.

At the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on June 9, Norway’s Langaker will get the opportunity that he has been chasing down for some time as he attempts to gain Ruotolo’s crown in front of a watching world.

Ever since their brief encounter at the ADCC finals last year, Langaker has been chasing down the current ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

With back-to-back wins over Renato Canuto and Uali Kurzhev, as well as his success in grappling tournaments, Langaker has proved himself to be one of the top grapplers right now.

However, his ultimate goal is to be considered the best in his weight class, and he is just one win away from doing that.

Dethroning a superstar like Kade Ruotolo, though, is a task far easier said than done. The world champion is known for his super-aggressive style that often sees him chaining submission threats to put his opponents on the back foot.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tommy Langaker previewed the matchup, stating that whilst they both may be cautious at first, the contest will surely catch fire once someone takes the lead:

“I think it’s going to be tense in the beginning. I think it’s going to be a little bit of feeling out, but immediately as somebody reacts, it’s going to be a very high pace.”

North American fans can catch the two slug it out on the canvas and the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card on June 9 live and for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

