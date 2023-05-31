Tommy Langaker vows to “take what I have” against sensational Kade Ruotolo

Norwegian grappling standout Tommy Langaker is prepared to fight in any position necessary in order to become a ONE world champion.

Langaker, a 121-win veteran, will face his toughest challenge as he is set to square off reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling titleholder Kade Ruotolo. The pair will meet in the middle of the ring at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9 as ONE Championship presents ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video.

With mere days left for the biggest grappling match of his career, Tommy Lanaker made it clear that he will take any position he is presented with during his co-main event clash with Kade Ruotolo.

“I’ll fight in any position. I’ll take what I have,” Langaker told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

Tommy Langaker made his promotional debut in 2022 not long after Tye and Kade Ruotolo introduced themselves to the world. Langaker is currently undefeated inside the circle, having earned impressive victories over two-time BJJ world champion Renato Canuto and four-time Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev. The Wulfing Academy product will attempt to make it three in a row whilst leaving The Land of Smiles with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around his waist.

Of course, reigning champion Kade Ruotolo will have something to say about that. Making his debut at ONE 157 last year, Ruotolo has established himself as one of the greatest grapplers alive today. In September, he made history by becoming the youngest ADCC champion of all time. A month later, he accomplished another goal, capturing this inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

Ruotolo will attempt to defend his title for the second time as he makes his first appearance of 2023.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9

