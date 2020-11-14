Tony Ferguson accepts Michael Chandler's challenge, wants to fight in December 2020 

Tony Ferguson wants to fight again in 2020 and has called out new UFC lightweight Michael Chandler. The former Bellator lightweight champion was the backup for the title fight at UFC 254 in case either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Justin Gaethje fell out of the fight.

Ferguson took to Twitter in typical fashion addressing Chandler, responding to his earlier callout. The 34-year-old had called out Ferguson on Twitter after the fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was confirmed by Dana White for January 23rd.

Jan. 23 on Fight Island, if everything goes according to plans of the bout. There are a ton of if's right now. I have to see where the world is at in the next couple of months.

Conor McGregor also appeared to confirm the figth on Instagram:

I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again. I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. ... See you guys soon.

As a result, Chandler then called out Tony Ferguson since everyone else in the upper echelons of the division seem to be booked.

Glad We Got Some Answers. Now Where You At @tonyfergusonxt ? #CSO RT @MMAFighting: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 officially booked for UFC 257 (@DamonMartin) https://t.co/7z3OgmkoQ5 pic.twitter.com/AVsoZ14bWD — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) November 10, 2020

Tony Ferguson wants to fight Michael Chandler to close out 2020

Tony Ferguson has been one of the standout fighters in the UFC for the best part of the decade. 'El Cucuy' is 12-1 since 2013, losing only to Justin Gaethje earlier in 2020.

Advertisement

Michael Chandler poses on the scale during the UFC 254 weigh-in

Chandler beat Benson Henderson at Bellator 243 to earn his contract with the UFC, with the promotion prepared to offer him a top 5 opponent in the lightweight division. A host of lightweight contenders like Dan Hooker and Paul Felder have called out Chandler in the past two months, but he's been holding out for fights against higher ranked fighters.

The UFC could book the fight between Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler for UFC 256, which is expected to be headlined by UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan and top-ranked contender Aljamain Sterling. A co-main event with Ferguson will instantly make the headlines.

It'll be interesting to see how Chandler does in the UFC, having lost to Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire in Bellator back in 2019 - who is, for all intents and purposes, a featherweight.

Although a great wrestler, Chandler has to be careful of Ferguson's jiu-jitsu arsenal if they do fight.