Tony Ferguson blasts Conor McGregor and "coward" Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dillon Danis pushes back

Tony Ferguson did not let his first win in years pass without poking jabs at familiar rivals. After beating Salt Papi at Misfits Boxing 22, the former UFC interim lightweight champion turned his focus to Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at the post-fight press conference.Ferguson claimed McGregor had avoided him and said the Irishman never wanted to share the cage. He put Nurmagomedov in the same category, calling him a coward and insisting both men sidestepped him during his prime years in the lightweight division. He said:&quot;He's [McGregor] scared sh*tless like that coward Khabieber [Nurmagomedov]. These are the two fighters that I've loved to want to fight, I've got dossiers on both, I scared the sh*t out of them&quot;.Sitting nearby was Dillon Danis, McGregor’s longtime teammate, who smiled in disapproval as Ferguson spoke. Once it was his turn, Danis dismissed the comments, arguing Ferguson had no real interest in facing McGregor and suggesting the matchup would only end badly for him. He said:&quot;I like Tony but he doesn't want to get hurt&quot;.Check out the full exchange below:Ferguson held a 25-11 record in MMA, having exited the UFC after an eight-fight losing streak capped by a submission loss to Michael Chiesa.Tony Ferguson finds relief in first win since 2019 at Misfits Boxing 22Tony Ferguson finally snapped his eight-fight losing streak with a stoppage win over Salt Papi at Misfits Boxing 22 in Manchester. The 41-year-old former UFC interim lightweight title challenger had not celebrated a victory since 2019 and admitted the drought had taken a toll.Beating an influencer rather than an elite contender did not matter to Ferguson, who simply needed to feel the relief of winning again. Speaking about the win in an interview with Seconds Out, Ferguson said:&quot;I had no tears. It was nothing but joy and just enjoying the moment for a split second because you're talking about years of not being happy. Not because of the loss, just because of not being happy. This is something that I always wanted to do: throw on some boxing gloves and just throw some leather. Tonight was the perfect example of that, and get rid of the nerves and get that first victory out of the way.&quot;He added:&quot;I needed one victory to get me back into where I need to be, which is killer mode, and to bring that confidence, so I'm able to understand who the f*ck I am. For a long time, when the pandemic hit, I don't know what the f*ck happened. Everything broke outside of there, and I had to bring force, and it took a lot of pressure. I have no pressure on me now. I left it all inside that ring. I'm going to go back to the drawing board, listen to my coaches and figure sh*t out.&quot;