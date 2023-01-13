As he endures the worst run of form of his 15-year-long career, Tony Ferguson has been offered the chance to "redeem" himself by stepping into the octagon against fellow lightweight veteran Michael Johnson.

'The Menace' has seemingly found his feet in the sport yet again and has been causing problems for a handful of prospects in his division throughout all of 2022. At 36 years of age, the stand-up specialist is arguably coming towards the end of his best years in MMA but still looks like a force each time he steps into the cage.

In a post on social media, Michael Johnson called out Tony Ferguson for a clash that is certainly going to be a fan-favorite affair, insisting that he doesn't mind meeting 'El Cucuy' at either lightweight or welterweight.

"Yo Tony Ferguson, not sure if you're still in the big game, but if so and you want to come back to 55, I'll give you a chance to redeem yourself. Or, we can do it at 170 also! Let's give the fans what they want!"

Michael Johnson @Menace155 or we can do it 170 also!! Let’s give the fans what they want!!! Yo @TonyFergusonXT not sure if you’re still in the big game, but if so and you want to come back to 55 I’ll give you a chance to redeem yourself.or we can do it 170 also!! Let’s give the fans what they want!!! Yo @TonyFergusonXT not sure if you’re still in the big game, but if so and you want to come back to 55 I’ll give you a chance to redeem yourself. 😎 or we can do it 170 also!! Let’s give the fans what they want!!!

Over a decade ago, the two veterans met each other in the octagon and competed in a three-round brawl that ended in a decision win for Michael Johnson. Incredibly, following the loss, Ferguson went on his iconic eight-year unbeaten run, managed to capture the interim lightweight strap, and became a true legend of the UFC.

After winning back in 2012, the TUF 12 finalist had a respectable career, winning some and losing others during his time with the promotion, but his most memorable win arguably came when he knocked out Dustin Poirier in 2016.

Tony Ferguson's current fighting form

Tony Ferguson will likely be remembered as one of the greatest ever lightweights during his prime and fans will never forget the matchup that was impossible to make between himself and Khabib Nurmagomedov, but where did it all go wrong?

Age is the most sensible answer when questioning why the BJJ black belt's performances have taken a dip, and after having a fantastic 25-3 record, the aging athlete finds himself on a five-fight losing streak.

His first of five losses came when Justin Gaethje put on a striking clinic back at UFC 249. Shortly afterward, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush both earned decision victories over Ferguson. Next, Michael Chandler famously finished him with a front-kick knockout, and then Nate Diaz sunk in a submission in his last outing.

Poll : 0 votes