Tony Ferguson calls out Georges St-Pierre for Submission Underground grappling match

UFC Lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has called out former UFC two-weight champion Georges St-Pierre for a grappling match at Submission Underground. Submission Underground is a grappling event presented by former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen and is aired on the UFC Fight Pass.

Tony Ferguson is a black belt at 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu under Eddie Bravo and has 8 submissions on his record in MMA. Ferguson, whose fight with Khabib fell out in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, lost to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 back in May.

With Gaethje fighting for the title this coming weekend as a result, Ferguson is without a fight and visibly frustrated on social media. The former Interim Lightweight champion was angling for a fight against Dustin Poirier but that opportunity also slipped by.

🎥"This is business. If it works, we're going to do it. If it doesn't work, the show goes on." - @DustinPoirier sets the record straight and explains to @jimmysmithmma why a proposed fight with Tony Ferguson fell through on Unlocking The Cage🛑 pic.twitter.com/bNLnMA8YUo — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) October 17, 2020

Poirier, in all likelihood, will fight Conor McGregor in January, leaving Ferguson without an opponent. Islam Makhachev called out Ferguson after his bout at UFC 254 with Rafael dos Anjos was cancelled. However, Ferguson refused to accept the fight.

Tony Ferguson wants grappling match against Georges St-Pierre

Before the loss to Justin Gaethje, Ferguson was on a 12-match win streak in the UFC in an ultra-competitive Lightweight division. Hence a fight with Khabib made so much sense, with the champion being 28-0 in his career.

Tony Ferguson attends an open workout

However, after the fight fell out for the fifth time, it seems likely that the fans will miss out on the bout altogether, especially after Tony's loss in May. Khabib, in an interview, hinted that Ferguson's time may be over:

Advertisement

Nobody can be the same for a long time -- one day, somebody gonna beat you, something gonna happen, God doesn't give nobody the power, reaction, mental, one level, always. One day you're going to go down and his day come. It was May. Tony Ferguson is finished now. He's gonna come back, and someone gonna beat him again, I believe. Because when you take damage like this, you'll never going to be the same. Never. Even if you're Tony Ferguson

Georges St-Pierre is considered one of the best grapplers in MMA history, with 6 submissions on his record. The Candian is a black-belt under John Danaher.

Would you like to see Ferguson grapple with St-Pierre?