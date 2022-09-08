"This is where I hang my hat" - Tony Ferguson reveals motive behind move to welterweight and thoughts on competing at lightweight again

Tony Ferguson has had a storied UFC career that has seen him compete in 20 fights over eleven years. Over the first nine of those years, Ferguson was 15-1 in the UFC and captured the UFC interim lightweight title.

However, he is 0-4 over the past two years. His four straight losses have inspired a move to the welterweight division, where he will take on Li Jingliang at UFC 279.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Sources told Dana White shared that Tony Ferguson will go up a weight class for UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas against Li Jingliang.Sources told @marcraimondi both sides have verbally agreed. Dana White shared that Tony Ferguson will go up a weight class for UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas against Li Jingliang.Sources told @marcraimondi both sides have verbally agreed. https://t.co/O2tFjozPQ5

While speaking at UFC 279 media day, Ferguson discussed his move back to the welterweight division, which he hasn't competed in since 2011. Ferguson was asked about his decision and if it is the future for him going forward, which he responded to by stating (starting at the 34:42 mark):

This is where I hang my hat. I'm 14-2 with mostly knockouts at 170 so, like I said, it's where I hang my hat and 155 home's too so I'm here to collect.

Tony Ferguson is coming off four straight losses, the last of which had many questioning whether or not he would retire. He stated that he likely would have, if not for a good first-round before suffering a brutal front kick knockout delivered by Michael Chandler.

While Ferguson is feeling great and has not had to cut weight leading up to the fight, he will face a tough opponent in Li Jingliang. Jingliang is tied for the second-most knockouts in UFC welterweight history with eight.

Watch Tony Ferguson's full comments on his return to welterweight at the UFC 279 media day via MMA Junkie:

Can Tony Ferguson bounce back following four straight losses?

Tony Ferguson enters UFC 279 coming off four straight losses, two of which were stoppages. However, they were against four of the top six ranked lightweights in the UFC.

His most recent loss against Michael Chandler at UFC 274 was one of the most brutal knockouts in recent memory. While Ferguson didn't retire, as many suspected, he did change weight classes and began training at Jackson Wink MMA.

Former double champ and current MMA analyst Daniel Cormier believes the move won't make a difference, and Ferguson will have to prove he can still compete at this level. If Ferguson loses in dominating fashion for the fifth-straight time, it would not be surprising to see him hang up the gloves and call an end to his storied career.

Relive Michael Chandler's brutal knockout of Tony Ferguson below:

Pat Egan @Pat_Egan This Michael Chandler knockout of Tony Ferguson is one of the nastiest knockouts I’ve ever seen. The front kick from hell. #UFC274 This Michael Chandler knockout of Tony Ferguson is one of the nastiest knockouts I’ve ever seen. The front kick from hell. #UFC274 https://t.co/G5gJkghIOC

